David Eason Removed From Courtroom During Custody Hearing; Jenelle Evans Reveals Husband Has Sworn Off Alcohol as Abuse Investigation "Ramps Up"

Earlier this week, we reported on the not-so-surprising news that Jenelle Evans had once again lost custody of her eldest son, Jace.

The boy has spent most of his life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, but Jenelle regained custody in March, and it briefly looked as though mother and son were about to embark on a new chapter in their relationship.

But then Jace ran away three times, and CPS got involved.

After the most recent such incident, Jace alleged that he was assaulted by Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

He was placed in a government-run facility before being returned to Barbara’s custody in a hearing that took place on Wednesday.

Now, we’re receiving new information about what happened that day in court, including the revelation that the judge Eason removed from the hearing.

“The people at court were shocked when David walked in,” a courthouse source tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The Easons are very well known around here, obviously, and [we] couldn’t believe it when he showed up, considering what’s going on right now.”

The insider added that David was booted from the courtroom before the hearing even began.

“David can’t be around Jace whatsoever, plus there is an open investigation on him right now for Jace [stating that David allegedly assaulted him last month]. They removed him ASAP,” the source said.

Interestingly, the detective who’s been placed in charge of the investigation against David was in court on Wednesday.

“Because Jace told [the court] about the [alleged] assault on him by David, as well as other [alleged] abuse of the other kids, the detective was asking for documentation and other items,” a second insider The Ashley.

“The investigation [into the alleged assault on Jace and other alleged abuse] is ongoing and is ramping up.”

The second source explained that because Jenelle and David have not been cooperating with CPS, their children will now be interviewed without the parents present.

“It was said in court that the first time CPS came, they didn’t let them in. The second time [they came] David thought they were trespassers and threatened to shoot them and the third time, they came in but Jenelle only allowed the kids to be interviewed while she was present,” the source said.

“The kids will now be interviewed away from Jenelle.”

According to a new report from The Sun, the drama has been majorly disruptive to Jenelle’s kids, at least two of whom have already missed a lot of school this year.

“Jace hasn’t been in school since August. While he was with Jenelle, he would be home alone all day,” one source told the outlet.

“Kaiser was suspended from school for a week recently. He’s in third grade. It’s not normal at all.”

“The kids are acting out and it’s a total cry for help,” a second source confirmed.

“Everyone is sitting tight and hoping more will be revealed since Jace was removed.”

In her Instagram Story on Thursday, Jenelle boasted that David “hasn’t touched alcohol in 7 days,” but she denied that his newfound sobriety was a result of the investigation, claiming instead that Eason simply doesn’t “feel like drinking … anymore.”

Jenelle made sure to note that she is not taking any time off from the sauce.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.