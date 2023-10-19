Tammy Slaton Poses in JEANS, Accomplishes Latest Weight Loss Goal

Tammy Slaton has done it, you guys.

The veteran reality star has checked off yet another goal on her ongoing weight loss journey, this time taking fans by shocked and excited storm…

… by showing off how she looks inside of a pair of blue jeans.

We’re not being sarcastic. This is huge for Tammy Slaton.

Tammy Slaton really is rocking a pair of jeans in this photo. We didn’t think we’d ever see the day. (TikTok)

On Wednesday, the TLC personality posted a video on Instagram in which she posed in a pair of jeans in front of a mirror for her phone’s camera.

In the footage, the 37-year-old is simply standing in front of the mirror while wearing this ensemble, along with a camouflage-printed hoodie sweatshirt.

It’s a look she seriously could not have pulled off when she weighed over 700 pounds.

But that was back before 1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 kicked off.

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Since then, Slaton has dedicated herself to a better diet and some exercise and qualified in 2022 for gastric bypass surgery.

She’s close to 400 pounds at the moment, providing her with the confidence to flaunt her body not only in jeans.

But even in some racy lingerie.

The widow (Tammy’s husband tragically passed away this summer at the age of 40) has received an outpouring of support every time she has shared photos or videos such as the one featured above, too.

Tammy Slaton looks over at her late husband in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

In this latest case, for example, fellow TLC star, Vannessa Cross, from the 1000-Lb. Best Friends series, commented, “Look at my QUEEN????????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️????❤️.”

Elsewhere, Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith wrote of Tammy: “So incredibly proud of you!!!!!”

Slaton also earned props from fans and followers.

One user shared her support for the star as follows, “I’ve never been more proud of a stranger xxx.”

Another remarked, “She’s in jeans baby!! Love uuu.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton have co-starred on their own reality show for years. (TLC)

Back in June, Tammy opened up to People Magazine about her transformation.

She recounted her near-death experience in 2021 at the time — when she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing — and emphasized how she’s been feeling “great” as she continues along her ever-evolving path to improved health.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” she told this outlet.

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime…

“I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

s