David Eason Reportedly Targeted By CPS Investigation as Jenelle Evans Accuses Mother Barbara of Child Abuse

Another day, another series of bizarre, troubling developments in the life of Jenelle Evans.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jenelle has once again lost custody of her 14-year-old son Jace after the boy ran away from her home three times in as many weeks.

Following the most recent incident, Jace alleged that he was “assaulted” by his stepfather, David Eason.

Now, it seems that Jenelle and David are once again under investigation by CPS — and the probe could bring about the sort of lasting change that critics of the troubled couple have been seeking for years.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, both CPS and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the investigation.

Authorities have been quiet about the nature of the probe, but one law enforcement source confirmed this week that there’s “an ongoing criminal investigation” centering on Jace’s allegations against David.

That marks the first time that a police source has confirmed that there’s more at stake than just custody, and there’s a real possibility of criminal charges being filed against David, Jenelle, or both.

David has denied the allegations against him, but Jenelle has been mostly tight-lipped on the subject of Jace.

But that doesn’t mean she’s been silent entirely.

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted a meme accusing her mother, Barbara Evans, of over-medicating her kids and grandchildren due to Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a condition that causes caretakers to invent fake medical issues for their charges.

According to court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle made a similar claim during her recent custody battle with Barbara over Jace.

“Barbara Evans has a history of sending her own kids away to mental hospitals and putting them on some sort of medication,” Jenelle wrote in her statement to the court.

She went on to allege that Barbara “still has one of her children on medication that is 35 years old.”

The Ashley notes that Jenelle has a 34-year-old brother, Colin, but unless he’s under some sort of conservatorship, Barbara would not have any say in what sort of medication he takes.

Jenelle eventually lost that custody battle, and Jace has now been returned to Babs’ home, where he’s lived for most of his life.

As for David, he’s shifted his attention away from the mounting drama on The Land and is instead focused on promoting his new career as a rapper.

“OVER 7K FOLLOWERS ON SPOTIFY! Thank you to all my supporters, yall really have given me the encouragement I need to keep going with this music and see how far it takes me,” he wrote on Instagram this week.

“The sky is the limit as far as I’m concerned, some of the people I look up to the most have been through more shit and done worse shit than I ever thought of so hey, why not me? I know yall wish I was crazy and some of you wish bad things on me and that’s fine,” Eason continued.

“I love to be your villain but at the end of the day I’m nothing like the picture that’s been painted of me by some of the people I love the most,” David continued before stating that the lyrics of his songs should not be taken as a reflection of his reality:

:I don’t really care to stick up for myself or explain myself much at all, sometimes to the extent of exaggerating the truth or acting out of my own character just for pure entertainment,” he concluded.

“I say that to say this, I might not tell the entire truth 100% in my upcoming songs but I will be putting my heart into it and spilling my guts.”

Sounds like Eason might want to hold off on releasing those songs until he’s no longer under police investigation.

We’ll have further updates about this developing situation as new information becomes available.