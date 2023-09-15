Robyn Brown: My Family As Been Totally and Utterly Destroyed!

KABOOM!

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, there’s no beating around any bushes.

Not a single word is minced.

Instead, all members of the Brown household step up and admit that everything that could have gone wrong within their polygamous household has gone wrong over the past year or so.

Robyn and Meri Brown embrace in this photo from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“Christine has left, and so many kids gravitate to her,” Meri Brown says to Robyn Brown in a sneak peek posted by People Magazine.

“I mean, they said that last year, you know, a year ago at Thanksgiving, you know?

“Janelle’s boys were saying that, ‘Well, whatever Christine does for Christmas or Thanksgiving, we’ll do that.'”

The September 17 episode, remember, was filmed way back in late 2022.

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

From Christine’s perspective, meanwhile?

“I thought naively that we would be able to all get together again for holidays and family functions and still have family reunions together,” she says via confessional, adding on this installment:

“Even with me leaving, I really felt like we could be mature enough and adult enough. But as of right now, I don’t see that being possible. I just don’t.

“There’s so many things that are broken now. We’re just not a family anymore.”

(TLC)

That much is clear.

We learned earlier this season about a text chain that went awry, splintering the family as a result of the wives and their kids choosing to spend the holidays apart for the first time in years.

At this point, we know that Christine, Janelle and Meri have all ended their relationships with Kody.

On this upcoming episode, Kody acknowledges just how far things have fallen between all the relevant parties.

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

“Too many lines have been crossed. Too many times when we’ve gone, ‘I’ve given, I’ve given, I’ve given.’ And now, I’m sitting here going, ‘I’ve given too much and I don’t have more of this to give,'” says the 54-year-old patriarch.

“This is so dysfunctional and you just go, I don’t want to live like this anymore.”

Kody has sounded extremely down on pretty much everything in recent interviews.

He’s even questioned the existence of God.

Meri Brown posted this photo for social media followers to see in summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Even amid all the turmoil, however Meri still sees “value to the big-picture family,” emphasizing in a confessional:

“Do I wish that we could all get our crap together and figure things out and have good relationships? Yeah, absolutely. But I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know if that’s even possible or if everybody is even willing or interested.”

As for Robyn? She has almost no hope.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

“I need a reason why my family got blown to smithereens,” she tells the camera.

The reason, of course, may be that her husband is very selfish and extremely sexist.

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021.

One year later, Janelle and Meri also ended their longtime relationships with the father of 17.

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.

