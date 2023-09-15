Tori Spelling Will Only Get "Stronger" After Miserable Year Because She's "Tough," Praises Brian Austin Green

Poor Tori Spelling has had a miserable 2023.

Health problems, the mold infestation behind them, searching for a new home, Dean announcing their split, and her hospitalization … it’s been so much. Too much.

Despite everything, Tori isn’t letting the chaos and humiliation destroy her.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

Brian Austin Green has known Tori for a long time. Obviously. If you’re unfamiliar, they’re both Beverly Hills 90210 alums.

And he spoke to E! News about how she’s handling the endless barrage of BS and misery that life has thrown her way.

“I talked to her today,” he shared. “She’s doing great.”

Brian Austin Green returned as a heightened version of himself. He will play David Silver during the filming of the reboot within a reboot. (FOX)

Assessing her character and fortitude, he then noted: “Tori is tough.”

He elaborated: “She’s going through stuff that is difficult for her right now.”

That is a bit of an understatement, truth be told.

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Instagram)

“But she’ll absolutely get through it,” Brian Austin Green affirmed.

“And then,” he predicted, “it’ll make her a stronger person.”

Oh really? If the rest of 2023 ends up being like her spring and summer have been, she’ll be able to juggle bowling balls by January.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

In case you’re wondering why anyone is asking for BAG’s thoughts on Tori, well, they’re reuniting this weekend.

90s Con 2023 began Friday, September 15 in Tampa, Florida. Yes, 90s Con. Feel old yet?

A number of Beverly Hills, 90210 actors united there, including Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Jason Priestley. Plus Brian and Tori.

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

This spring, Tori Spelling shared that she had found the culprit behind the months and months of medical mysteries and even hospitalizations that her family had faced.

The family home — a rental — had a mold infestation that rendered it unsafe for human habitation. Unsafe for many other animals, also.

Chronic exposure to the mold spores had taken a toll on their health.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

So, even after they left the home, they did not immediately escape the long-term effects of mold exposure.

As many of Tori’s followers quickly warned her, these symptoms could persist for months or even years.

With that in mind, Tori signaled her plans to undergo brain scans (along with the rest of her family). Chronic mold exposure can lead to chronic inflammation of the brain. Which is, for the record, bad for you.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tori Spelling revealed that she and her family members need to undergo brain scans after living with an extremely hazardous mold infestation. (Instagram)

And then, of course, came the house-hunting. Tori and Dean may be famous, but they’re not exactly loaded. Especially not with five (amazing) kids to feed and clothe.

Then Dean announced the end of their marriage. He deleted the post, but not the sentiment.

We hope that Brian Austin Green is right. Maybe Tori will only grow stronger from her miserable girl summer.