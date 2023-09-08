Kailyn Lowry: Fans Think Former Teen Mom Star Is "Definitely Pregnant" With Baby #6 Following Latest Pics!

Kailyn Lowry seems to be hiding something.

Many Teen Mom fans believe that Lowry gave birth to her fifth child in December of 2022, but the podcast host has yet to confirm or deny those reports.

Needless to say, at this point, her silence is growing suspicious.

And as if that situation weren’t bonkers enough, it now looks as though Kailyn might be pregnant with her sixth child!

Kailyn Lowry poses with four of her children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And once again, for reasons that are not entirely clear, she’s avoiding all questions on the topic.

Kail still hosts several podcasts in which she discusses her personal life in intimate detail, but otherwise, she’s been keeping a low profile.

She’s been posting to social media less frequently and ignoring fans’ questions about the pregnancy rumors.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But UK tabloid The Sun has obtained photos of Kail leaving her podcast studio, and many observers think the pics provide solid visual evidence that Lowry is expecting her sixth child.

In a Reddit thread about the pics, some went so far as to claim that Kail is “definitely” pregnant.

That’s a stretch, of course, but the longer Kail remains quiet, the more we’re inclined to think she might be knocked up.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kail is dating Elijah Scott these days, and if her fifth and sixth kids are both his, then that would bring her to six kids by four different men.

That might be why Lowry has decided to keep her family situation under wraps for the time being.

After all, she’s already receiving a ton of criticism online, and she hasn’t even confirmed anything yet.

Kail Lowry with boyfriend Elijah Scott in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“My grandma had 8 kids and a bunch of different men. I honestly don’t even know how many, I think 5. I believe she was married to most of them but I’ve never heard the whole story,” one user wrote on Reddit this week..

Quite a few people use the excuse “who cares she can pay for them and take care of them”. But in reality she’s creating broken homes. I’ve seen the trauma in my own family and how they all grow up and wish they would’ve been in a more stable home,” this person continued.

“We all know Kail fights with all her kids’ fathers and creates the chaos. So is she really giving all these kids a great life just because she can support them all financially?”

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Has she ever heard of birth control??? Wtf?” another commenter asked.

“She’s like a feral cat. Someone needs to catch and neuter her!” a third chimed in.

That last person could probably use some human anatomy lessons, but other than the bizarre ignorance about the birds and the bees, the comment is typical of the feedback Kail has been receiving in recent months.

If this is the class of person she has to deal with, no wonder she’s keeping her situation under wraps!