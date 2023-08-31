Kailyn Lowry: Did She Just Accidentally CONFIRM That She’s Pregnant With Baby #6?!

How many children does Kailyn Lowry have?

It’s a question that should be easy to answer, especially since Kail was a reality TV star for a decade and now makes her living hosting podcasts in which she discusses her personal life in intimate detail.

But for almost a year now, the size of Kail’s brood has been a topic of heated debate on social media.

Many Teen Mom fans are convinced that Lowry welcomed a fifth child back in December of 2022.

Kailyn Lowry poses with four of her children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some of those same people now believe that Kailyn is pregnant with her sixth child.

Normally, we would be quick to dismiss such bonkers theories.

But Kail has been suspiciously silent about the controversy, which is enough to make us think that there might be something going on here.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

These days, every photo and video that Lowry posts gets dissected in search of clues.

And her followers are convinced that a recent TikTok of Kail’s contains incontrovertible proof that she’s expecting.

Check it out for yourself:

Frankly, we’re not seeing it.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, Kail “slips and exposes her bare stomach” in this clip, and the split-second view was all that fans needed to conclude that she’s knocked up with baby number six.

There might be something to the reports that Lowry secretly welcomed a fifth child, but we have to see any convincing evidence that she’s soon to be a mother of half a dozen.

Kailyn Lowry posted a controversial TikTok video in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

Interestingly, the video also generated controversy for reasons that had nothing to do with the state of Kailyn’s womb.

In the clip, Kail lip-syncs to an old Teen Mom scene featuring Jenelle and Barbara Evans.

“Shut the toilet so the baby doesn’t drown. Can’t you even talk to the baby or are you just too hungover?” Babs asked her daughter.

“I’m not hungover!” Jenelle replied (and Kail mouthed).

Kail Lowry rocks her workout gear on TikTok in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“Then what are you?” asked Babs.

“I’m tired, I have a headache, I feel like I’m gonna throw up,” Jenelle shoured.

Kailyn captioned the clip, “Trying to get through midday slump.”

Now, Jenelle and Kail have been feuding for years, and many fans took the post as Lowry’s way of throwing some subtle shade.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“This is a classic,” one fan remarked.

“Kail you’re stirring the pot! I’m here for it though,” a second added.

“Kail you know this gone set her off,” a third chimed in.

But despite appearances to the contrary, Kail insists that she didn’t intend to insult her former co-star.

Jenelle Evans launches into one of her infamous rants on Facebook. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“It better not. This wasn’t to start sh-t, it’s just iconic,” Kail remarked.

“Omg was this bad timing or something?? It was an iconic scene,” she added later, as the comments continued to pour in.

Jenelle has yet to respond to Kail’s post, but since the situation presents an opportunity to stir up some pointless drama, Evans will probably clap back at some point.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As for Lowry, she’s remained tight-lipped in the wake of the latest speculation about her uterus.

Her silence only fuels the rumors, but at this point, we have to assume Kail doesn’t care.

In fact, whether she’s pregnant or not, Kail probably finds the whole situation pretty amusing!