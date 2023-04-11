Kailyn Lowry Posts Rare Pic of Elijah Scott, Declares Love For ALL of Her Baby Daddies!

Kailyn Lowry is no longer a reality star, which means she has much more control over her public image these days.

During her Teen Mom era, Kail didn’t really have the luxury of keeping secrets, but these days, she gets to decide what information from her personal life will be shared with the public.

And many fans think that Kail is taking full advantage of her newfound autonomy.

In the Teen Mom-centric corners of the internet, fans are convinced that Lowry gave birth to her fifth child in November of last year.

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kail has chosen not to comment on that situation — which is a little suspicious — but on a recent episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, she revealed that for the first time ever, she’s getting along swimmingly with all of her baby daddies!

“I’m not talking s–t in any way…” Kail said.

“I’m getting along with Jo, Javi and Chris right now so I don’t want to rock the boat in any way. I’m just wanting to get through this.”

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

Lowry was pleased to report that she was recently able to work out a “truce” with her most recent baby daddy (that we know of), Chris Lopez.

“Chris, I saw him at the football game and I’m like, ‘Please, let’s just do a truce. Whatever it’s going to take to do what we have to do for these f–king kids,” Kail told her audience.

“I love these kids, you love these kids, so please let’s do a truce.’ We’ve been getting along this week.”

Chris Lopez is now a father of three. He has two sons with Kailyn Lowry and a third with someone else. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, she made nice with Javi Marroquin after they crossed paths at — you guessed it! — their son’s sporting event.

“Surprisingly, Javi said hi to me at Lincoln’s basketball game over the weekend,” Kail said.

“I was like, ‘We don’t have to be best friends. We don’t have to have conversation, but you saying, ‘Hi, good morning’ to me [means] we’re at least getting along. We can at least be civil in the same area.”

Kailyn Lowry has been getting along with Javi Marroquin lately. (Photo via Instagram)

Lowry says she’s been on good terms with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, for several years, so there was no need to hammer out a truce there.

“I want everybody to be good. I don’t care if you never f–king talk to me between now and the next game,” Lowry said.

“But if we’re at a point where we are capable of saying hi to each other, I know we are capable of getting past that conflict part.”

Kail poses on a roof in this stylish pic. (Photo via Instagram)

And what about Kail’s alleged fourth baby daddy?

Well, we have an update on him as well, but unfortunately it doesn’t provide us many clues regarding Fifth Babygate.

Elijah rarely appears on Kail’s Instagram page, but he cropped up in her Instagram Story on Sunday night.

“The man, the myth, the legend, he can do it all,” Kail narrated.

Kail is rumored to have welcome a child with Elijah Scott. (Photo via Instatgram)

“The jack of all trades. What are you making babe?” she asked Elijah, who grumbled something in response.

“Are you actually as miserable as you look?”

From there, Kail predicted how her fans would respond to the clip:

“You know that’s what people are going to say! ‘He can’t stand her,'” she theorized.

“This man eats crabs more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

That’s an interesting tidbit of Elijah trivia, but sadly, Kail didn’t follow it up with “and he’s the father of my fifth child!”

Oh, well. Maybe that confession will happen in her next post!