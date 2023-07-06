Kailyn Lowry Accidentally Confirms That She's a Mother of Five: I Gave Birth In November of Last Year!

How many children does Kailyn Lowry have?

It’s a simple question that should have a simple answer, but for several months now, it’s been a topic of intense debate in the Teen Mom-obsessed corners of the internet.

You see, late last year, Instagram commenters began to suggest that Lowry was hiding a baby bump in her photos and videos.

The hypothesis continued to gain momentum, and in December of last year, theorists became convinced that Kail had secretly given birth.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

At first, it all seemed too ridiculous to believe, but as the months went by and Kail continued to keep mum, it began to look as though there might be some truth to the rumors.

As recently as this week, Lowry refused to deny that she’s a mother of five when the rumor surfaced on social media.

But she might have accidentally confirmed the reports on a different platform.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Along with Vee Torres — who is the wife of Kail’s first baby daddy, Jo Torres — Lowry hosts a podcast with the appropriate title of “Baby Mamas, No Drama.”

On their most recent episode, Kail and Vee welcomed Aurora Culpo, star of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters reality show.

And during an otherwise unremarkable conversation with Aurora, Kail let it slip that she recently gave birth to a real live human being.

Kailyn Lowry wraps her arms around son Lux in this cute photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I actually … first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kail said to Aurora at one point in the interview.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first pointed out The Culpo Sisters didn’t premiere until November 7, 2022 — a time long after the birth of Kail’s fourth child.

That means, of course, that unless she seriously misspoke, Kail has a very young baby at home.

Kail poses on a roof in this photo from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And for some reason, she’s keeping said baby a secret.

Yes, a theory that seemed too ridiculous to acknowledge just a few months ago now appears to be shockingly rooted in fact.

And of course, if it turns out that Kail is a mother of five, the former MTV star will be faced with a whole slew of valid questions:

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Why did she keep this kid a secret?

What made her think she would be able to fool everyone in this day and age?

And, if she really wanted to keep the public away from her personal life — why didn’t she step away from the spotlight for a bit?

Kailyn Lowry (C) attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Lowry is no longer a reality star, but she hosts a slew of podcasts, most of which involve her speaking at length about her personal life.

And then there’s Instagram, where Kail posts frequent updates for her 4 million followers!

We sympathize with her desire for privacy, but a person who pulls in a seven-figure salary by spilling tea about their personal life has to be willing to make certain sacrifices!

Kail still hasn’t responded to the latest update about her baby situation — and knowing her, the silence might last a while!