Brynn Whitfield Quashes "Sugar Baby" Rumors, Admits to PR Job Involving Deepwater Horizon Disaster

Even though Brynn Whitfield has made an enemy on The Real Housewives of New York City, she also has a lot of fans.

Not so many that she doesn’t have plenty of critics, however.

Some have accused the gorgeous Bravolebrity of never having a real job.

Not so! But in showcasing her “decorated career” on social media, she’s also opening herself up to a new criticism.

Gorgeous Brynn Whitfield sparkles in this silver confessional look on RHONY 14. (Bravo)

Many RHONY 14 viewers have a simple stance: “I think that Brynn Whitfield should get to do whatever she wants.”

Is it because she’s hot? Yes. It is because she’s funny? Also yes.

She’s a genuinely likeable person. Too likeable, if you ask Erin Lichy. And if you ask some viewers … especially those who are perhaps a little uptight.

“Put it in my mouth,” Brynn Whitfield says. We suspect that we’ll see this screenshot on the internet without the shakshuka breakfast context. (Bravo)

However, a recent story circulated, claiming that Brynn is a sugar baby or even an escort.

For the record, those are both types of sex work. There’s nothing wrong with sex work, but accusing someone of being a sex worker is weird — and the intentionally is usually to insult them.

Similarly, there’s nothing wrong with being a physics teacher. But if someone circulated rumors that Countess Luann is a physics professor at Duke University, that would be bizarre.

Taking to her Instagram Story in early September 2023, Brynn Whitfield clapped back at detractors who accuse her of not having a career. (Instagram)

On her Instagram Story this week, Brynn called out claims that she either works as an escort or otherwise goes on paid dates with rich men.

The thing is, it’s not just that those aren’t her lines of work.

Brynn has a career. It’s just not sex work. She’s a brand strategy specialist, and you’ve almost certainly seen some of her work over the years.

Taking to her Instagram Story in early September 2023, Brynn Whitfield defended her work history to RHONY fans. (Instagram)

Brynn explained, bluntly, that she has disposable income because she makes a lot of money and doesn’t have a lot of expenses.

She’s not a CEO or company founder (like Jessel’s husband) or an already-famous boss like Jenna Lyons.

But she also isn’t married. And she doesn’t have kids. So when Brynn makes money, it goes to her — and her lifestyle. (Also, she was too polite to point this out, but it’s easier to dress nicely when you’re super mega hot)

Brynn Whitfield listed some of her work history on Instagram, though some of her followers wish that she’d shared less. (Instagram)

Not content to stop there, Brynn also posted an Instagram Story showcasing her work history. This looks like an introduction from her resume.

The second most recognizable project on which she worked seems to have been a Dove Beauty campaign. That won awards!

But the most recognizable project wasn’t for a beloved company or bringing positivity to the world. She was “working on the BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf Oil Spill.”

In her Instagram Story, Brynn Whitfield shared a post from RHONY 14 in which she joked about adding her desire to be called “a princess” to her LinkedIn profile. (Instagram)

Wait, what?

It appears that she was part of a PR campaign that tried to clean up British Petroleum’s image after one of the worst ecological disasters in the history of the planet.

You know the old South Park sketch where the head of BP is just in a seductive montage saying “We’re sorry” over and over? Well, that. Or the real version of that. Obviously not the South Park version.

Brynn Whitfield wears a gorgeous pink ensemble and a lot of skin in this confessional look. (Bravo)

Is that … something about which to brag?

PR work isn’t always promoting a product. Sometimes it just means cleaning up a company’s image. In some cases (not BP, of course), something that a company didn’t even do.

Maybe a video game company recently worked with a streamer who blurted out a slur on stream. A PR crisis team plays cleanup. Maybe someone died in a parking lot right in front of a business. On a small scale, you send someone to reframe the tragedy so that your company name doesn’t appear in headlines about a corpse.

During her weekly hairdresser appointment, Brynn Whitfield recalls how her hair made her stand out as a child at an otherwise all-white school. (Bravo)

We’re not saying that there’s nothing wrong with a PR campaign to clean up the image of a massive, destructive company’s horrific blunder. It was a catastrophe.

But we can acknowledge that Brynn isn’t really the bad guy in this situation. Her employer was.

PR specialists have a job to do. If we as a society want to say that there are some things that no PR campaign should try to protect, perhaps we should write that into law.