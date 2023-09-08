Fans Fear for Jackson Roloff’s Bow Legs After Zach and Tori LPBW Departure News

Even amidst the news that Zach and Tori Roloff are not returning to Little People, Big World, life goes on.
Their precious family remains on social media. Recently, Zach shared photos from a fun father-son outing with Jackson.
Viewers took to the comments to voice their concerns over the 6-year-old’s bowed legs. Things do not seem to be improving.
However, the comments became so vocal and numerous that Tori intervened, asking people to back off.
Recently, Jackson Roloff attended a race in Grays Harbor. Obviously, being 6 years old, he didn’t go alone.
He went with his father, Zach. The two seem to share an interest in sports of various types.
While Zach excitedly showed off photos of his son with a professional driver, followers were feeling less starstruck. Instead, they expressed concerns over Jackson.
Specifically, fans directed their attention to Jackson’s legs.
They remain remarkably bowed. As he has grown, the bones of his legs have curved in such a way that there is a lot of space between his legs, even when his feet are together.
Over time, this is likely to cause him increased difficulty with certain physical activities. And, generally speaking, leg bowing becomes worse over time — not better. Not without surgical intervention.
Just for the record, Jackson has very much had surgical intervention.
Nearly two years ago, in late 2021, doctors hoped that a minimally invasive procedure would help to guide his bones into more linear growth.
However, fans are not seeing the progress that they’d hoped to observe by now. And they wonder if more drastic measures are necessary. It’s possible … but Jackson may just be responding more slowly because of his achondroplasia.
As is often the case when any photo of Jackson features his legs, comment after comment poured in on one subject.
“Jackson’s poor little legs… :(” one Instagram user wrote.
“I was just thinking of how bad they’re getting,” another follower admitted.
“I don’t think his operation worked,” another commenter lamented with an air of defeat.
“They just need to get him taken care of is all,” a commenter opined. “Not let it linger.”
And an additional commenter expressed: “Feel so bad for the little guys legs.”
A number of commenters recently made similar comments under one of Tori’s posts.
Actually, in that case, they chose to go so far as to openly pray (not to judge anyone else’s harmless religious practices but … in Instagram comments? Unsure if that’s a standard Christian practice these days, but it happens) for Jackson.
Tori saw and she clearly felt weirded out. She’d had enough.
“Not once has my son ever complained or said he was in pain because of his legs,” Tori firmly told commenters.
“He is under the care of the best doctors and loving parents,” she affirmed. Tori asked people to “Take this stuff elsewhere.”
Not for nothing, but the professional driver with whom Jackson took photos? His legs look a little bowed, too. Maybe we can all worry a little less about this specific thing.