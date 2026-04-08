Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (Ex) Girlfriend Calls Police Amidst ‘Domestic Dispute’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some of the cast of Jersey Shore went on to become model citizens.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went in another direction.

He developed a reputation as an abusive trainwreck. And all of his apologies haven’t changed that.

The “domestic dispute” 911 call that had police racing to his home recently isn’t going to change that, either.

Awkward! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro sits through a tense moment on ‘Jersey Shore.’ (Image Credit: MTV)

Ideally, breakups should not have to involve police

TMZ obtained a police report related to a recent 911 call.

On Sunday, March 29, Kirsten, girlfriend of Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, contacted police for help.

She and the MTV star had apparently been “living together as a family unit” and had been an item for “three years.”

They had broken up. Unfortunately, that wasn’t quite the end of it.

Now, she needed assistance from law enforcement to retrieve her belongings from Magro’s $1.2 million Miami mansion.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks here into the camera and talks about all the craziness in his life. (MTV)

Kirsten told police that she had initiated the breakup with Magro.

Allegedly, this was “due to infidelity issues,” the report listed.

Police accompanied Kirsten to the mansion, informing him that they were there to ensure a peaceful transition of property from his residence.

According to the report, both parties agreed that Kirsten would return three days later, on April 1, with a moving truck.

While police were present, no notable incident seemed to take place.

On ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admits that it “could have been worse.” (Image Credit: MTV)

His rep claims that he’s the one who asked for police presence

A rep for Ortiz-Magro gave a statement to TMZ.

“He was in the process of separating from his long term girlfriend,” the representative described.

“And,” the rep claimed, “it was at his request for her to call the police.”

Boldly, the statement alleged that he wanted police there “to ensure that the separation/moving out was peaceful.”

The rep alleged: “And because he’s been the recipient of falsehoods in the past.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on a Jersey Shore episode. (MTV)

“And,” the statement claimed, Magro “is in a really good place.”

Emotionally and mentally. Not just because he’s in a $1.2 million mansion.

“And,” the rep alleged, the Jersey Shore alum “didn’t want there to be any unnecessary drama.”

Very few people would consider police presence to be a solution to drama.

In fact, most breakups that involve police tend to be considered more dramatic than those that do not feature police. We don’t have a statistic to back that up, but, c’mon.

Here comes trouble in the form of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. (Image Credit: MTV)

This is the first that we’ve heard about his now-ex

At this point, we don’t know anything about Kirsten.

That includes her last name. Which is fine! She is not a public figure.

(Which also means that there’s a real chance that she might never publicly respond to his rep’s claim that Ortiz-Magro is the one who wanted police there.)

The two kept their erstwhile relationship under the radar for this long. She shouldn’t have to answer questions about it.

Truth be told, most folks familiar with Magro’s dating history are just relieved that she got out.