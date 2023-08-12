Jenelle Evans to David Eason: You’re a Pathetic Thief and You Make Me Depressed!

Jenelle Evans is back on the attack.

A day after the former Teen Mom cast member said she was stuck in her marriage to David Eason, while insinuating that Eason didn’t pay for much at all around the home, Evans upped the angry ante a great deal.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook Saturday… prior to listing all of the things she’s sick of when it comes to her often-violent spouse.

“Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now,” Jenelle began in her rant, later implying that Eason slept with other women while the pair were separated four years ago.

Evans wrote:

“Planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in TN (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

As you can see, Jenelle got pretty darn personal in her critique of Eason.

The former MTV star proceeded to hint at divorce.

“The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again,” she continued.

“I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It’s time to start selling. #MentalHealthAwareness.”

Evans later said she was quite “sick” of her non-better half.

Eason has not yet responded to this diatribe against him.

In October 2018, Jenelle told a 911 operator that Eason broke her collarbone.

She never pressed charges, however, and she said in subsequent interviews that she somehow fell into a hole and that was actually how she got injured.

About a year later, she really did separate from David.

Evans even filed for a restraining order in late 2019.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in documents obtained by E! News at the time.

Jenelle had announced her plans to separate from Eason a few weeks before these papers were submitted.

In an Instagram post way back then, she said she and her children moved out of the house she shared with Eason in North Carolina.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans said.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

Also in 2019, Eason shot and killed the family dog.

The spouses lost custody of their children for about a month afterward due to Child Protective Services conducting an investigation into their well-being.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement two months later.

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”