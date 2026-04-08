Zepa Cause of Death: Wildly Popular Influencer Was 26

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of the world of social media today.

Zepa — the influencer who amassed a following of more than 1.5 million across platforms — has passed away.

She was just 26 years old.

Social media celebrity Zepa is dead at 26. (YouTube)

News of her death comes courtesy of a statement posted to her X (formerly Twitter) page.

“Zepa has passed away unexpectedly,” read a translated announcement posted on April 5 (via Page Six).

“On behalf of the deceased, I deeply apologize for the abrupt news of their passing. The funeral was held privately with only family members in attendance.

“We sincerely thank you for the kindness and support extended to the deceased during their lifetime.”

The statement did not give any indication of Zepa’s cause of death.

But sadly, some of her followers were not shocked by the news of her passing.

In her most recent social media posts, Zepa frequently referenced her struggles with alcoholism.

At one point, she showed bruises on her arms and stated that she had suffered injuries during a recent bender.

In another post, she stated that she believed her drinking would lead her to an early grave.

“It seems that the average lifespan for [people with] alcohol dependency is around 50 years old… Have I already passed the halfway mark…?”

Throughout 2026, the Japanese web celebrity expressed concern about her own drinking habits.

“Where are my strengths, anyway… My cheerful side? Nah, I get alcohol depression sometimes too, though, lol,” she tweeted in March.

Japanese influencer Zepa has passed away. (YouTube)

In another tweet, she revealed that she was “regretting having drunk too much the previous day.”

In a series of tweets from December, Zepa opened up about blacking out frequently:

“I don’t have alcohol-free days, or rather, if I don’t drink before bed at night, it doesn’t feel like the day’s over, and once it gets dark outside, my liver starts acting up somehow,” she wrote, adding:

“Even though I was drinking like crazy until 7 a.m. this morning, I’ve bounced back and now I’m having a Strong Zero

In another post, Zepa told her followers that she was “worried about [her]self” due to her drinking.

On social media, fans were quick to express their condolences.

“I still can’t believe it, but I sincerely pray for your soul’s eternal peace,” wrote one fan following news of her death.

“I offer my deepest condolences,” wrote another one.

“We offer our deepest condolences. May you rest in peace,” added a third.

Our thoughts go out to Zepa’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.