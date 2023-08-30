Jenelle Evans Loses Son AGAIN, Calls Police to Track Teenager Down

For the second time in two weeks, Jenelle Evans has been forced to call the police in order to locate her 14-year old son, Jace.

On August 29, the former Teen Mom star’s manager, August Keen, released a statement that confirmed Jace had been reported missing a day earlier.

He wasn’t gone for very long, however.

“Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does,” Keen explained. “He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle.”

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Instagram)

The gas station in question was about 10 minutes away from Jenelle’s home in North Carolina.

“The family is fine,” this rep added.

“Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear.”

If only it were this simple, though.

Jenelle Evans cradles son Jace in this photo. Until recently, she did not have custody of the boy. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this month, Jace was also reported missing by his mom.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle told the public at the time.

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Pray for these kids. They live under the same roof as Jenelle Evans and David Eason. (Instagram)

Evans shared Jace with ex Andrew Lewis; shared son 8-year old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith; and has a 6-year old daughter named daughter Ensley with Eason.

This first incident took place in the wake of his mother and his stepfather, David Eason, engaging in an ugly argument via social media.

First, Jenelle said she was stuck in her marriage.

Then, Jenelle accused David of stealing from her and making her depressed.

Jenelle and Jace are living under the same roof for the first time ever! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Evans said the Jace situation back then had “absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David,” adding:

“We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

This same teenage boy has had a very challenging childhood.

He was raised by Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, due to his mom’s struggles with substance abuse and with responsibility in general.

Jenelle Evans now has full custody of son Jace. We hope she takes this seriously. (Instagram)

Evans was finally rewarded full custody of her eldest in March.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly on March 18.

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.

“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

Jenelle Evans does not seem to have a stable marriage. This is apparent. (Instagram)

In 2019, Jenelle lost custody of her kids for about one month after Eason shot and killed the family dog… prompting an investigation by Child Protective Services.

In the wake of Evans now having called the cops twice in just a couple of weeks to find her 14-year old?

It’s hard not to wonder if CPS will once again pay her household a visit.