Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accused of LYING About "Secret Romantic" Trip to Portugal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on the move quite a lot this month.

Their most recent travels kicked off with Harry’s trip to London to attend the annual WellChild Awards.

Later that same week, Meghan met Harry in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, the athletic competition for wounded veterans that Harry helped to cofound in 2014.

And where did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take off to next? Well, that’s a topic of some debate …

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from local outlet Nova Gente (via Page Six), Meghan and Harry jetted off to Lisbon after the games.

From there, they reportedly traveled south to the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club resort, located in the coastal town of Melides.

Sources describe the trip as a “mega-secret” operation designed to provide the Sussexes with a few days of much-needed rest and relaxation.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It’s the sort of thing that might not be newsworthy on its own.

After all, Harry and Meghan are entitled to a vacation, and since they’re no longer working royals, they’re entitled to keep their plans a secret if they so choose.

But the “mega-secret” operation has attracted the public’s attention for a surprising reason — a lot of people think the story is a complete fabrication.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“File this under DFH’ = Didn’t F**king Happen!” the popular @CeeBee_CeeBee Twitter account wrote, along with a link to an article about Harry and Meghan’s vacation.

“Not a single blurry photo from the public? How very strange…” one commenter agreed,

“Exactly. These 2 are NO WAY going to spend 3 days hidden away with each other,” another added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Someone would have spotted them which is why I don’t believe this happened. It’s just ANOTHER ‘let’s pretend to the World we’re happy & in love’ !!

“No they didn’t. I don’t believe it either,” a third chimed in.

“If they were there we would’ve seen at least 30 pap shots of them being so in love and enjoying their time,” a fourth observed.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Other critics seemed to believe that Harry and Meghan enjoyed a romantic getaway — but some of them took issue for different reasons.

When she arrived in Dusseldorf, Meghan delivered a speech to Invictus organizers and participants in which she explained that she missed the opening ceremonies because she was preoccupied with parenting responsibilities.

And now, some find it strange that a mom who was so booked and busy just two weeks ago suddenly had time for a romantic getaway.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“So, no real hurry for Megain to get back to milkshakes and school runs then?” asked one critic.

Harry and Meghan haven’t addressed the speculation publicly, and it seems unlikely that they ever will.

We suppose they could put a stop to the rumors by posting a photo of themselves in Portugal, but in the age of AI and deepfakes, even that might not be enough.

We guess it’s just one more reminder that literally everything Harry and Meghan do (or don’t do!) is a source of controversy these days!