Britney Spears RAGES Over Being “Lied” to Sam Asghari; What Did He Do?!?

As previously detailed, Britney Spears may or may not bare it all by opening an OnlyFans account at some point in the near future.

But while the singer presumably takes some time to ponder whether or not to open an account on this NSFW platform?

She’s going ahead and baring it all in a very different manner.

In an emotional manner, we mean.

Britney Spears looks anything but happy in this screen capture from September 2023, huh? (YouTube)

The global superstar took to Instagram Sunday to share a video of herself dancing in her home to “Trick Me” by Kelis … while wearing a leopard print one-piece and a push-up bra.

“My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!!” Spears captioned the footage.

She then went on a rather impressive rant aimed, we can only presume, at estranged husband Sam Asghari.

“How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved???” the singer asked. “Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

Just under a month ago, Asghari filed for divorce from the mother of two.

He did so amid allegations that Britney cheated, perhaps with a male employee who works around her house, at least according to a couple of damning reports.

Spears — wearing a disappointed expression on her face while busting a move in knee-high white boots with her blond hair loosely curled in this new video — now may be firing back against this accusation.

“Might trick me once/I won’t let you trick me twice,” she sang along to the chorus of the aforementioned track.

Britney Spears looks glum in this photo taken at her home in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Neither Sam nor Britney has provided much detail behind the basis for their split.

Three days after Asghari submitted his legal papers, however, Spears broke her silence.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” she said via Instagram.

“But … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Remember when Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were a happy couple? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

She continued at the time:

“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!”

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t make it very long as husband and wife. (Instagram)

And then she concluded:

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

:I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

