Britney Spears: Planning to Join OnlyFans and Finally Bare All?

Even months before the divorce filing, Britney Spears was often on her own. Despite their relatively new marriage, Sam Asghari was busy.

Now, Sam has his own apartment and their marriage is over. And Britney truly is alone in her house.

Of course, she’s been sharing more on social media than ever. She also recently showed off her erotic pole dancing routine.

Is Britney about to make a pivot to OnlyFans?

Britney Spears went topless on Instagram in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The fan theory

In the past couple of weeks, a surprising number of people have brought up the idea of Britney Spears performing on a new venue — OnlyFans.

The adult media subscription platform has been a way for online sex workers to grow their audiences. Some people have retired early, while others simply managed to get by as they lost income during the pandemic.

As we have seen, celebrities — even those with considerably lower profiles than Britney’s — have been able to make colossal amounts of money very quickly upon joining OnlyFans.

In this still from a dance video that Britney Spears shared in early August, 2023, the phenomenal dancer turns music into movement with her entire body in one fluid motion. (Instagram)

Britney is one of the greatest performers on the planet. That was clear long, long before her Vegas residency.

She also missed out on a lot of normal social media milestones that other adults have gotten to enjoy over the past 15 years.

Simply put, she did not get to make her own choices because the conservatorship robbed her of several fundamental human rights.

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared three variants of this photo, each with slightly different filters for the lighting. We like this one the most. (Instagram)

So, to summarize

Britney Spears loves to get naked, whether she’s at home or at a hotel or on a beach.

She is a spectacular performer. She could make millions in days — even if that would pale beside what her net worth might be had she never been under a conservatorship. (Perhaps we will never know)

And she is no longer within the confines of a committed relationship that might make her resist the temptation to bare all.

Britney Spears shared a photo of her full naked body on Twitter on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Thank you, ma’am! (Image Credit: Twitter) (Twitter)

No, that is not her job

However, TMZ reports that Britney has no plans to join OnlyFans, despite the potential benefits.

Yes, Britney likes to show off her body. But always on her terms.

Simply put, Britney is not a sex worker. While there are people who join the platform as creators for other things, she’s just not interested.

Britney Spears posted more nudes on Instagram in 2022. (Instagram)

Britney can already bare all

And that makes a lot of sense.

First of all, Britney could simply go nude on Twitter if she wanted to.

We know that the site is under infamous, downright nefarious new management, and can be beyond inconsistent in enforcing rules. But plenty of people post nudes to Twitter every single day. If Britney hasn’t, it’s because she doesn’t want to.

Britney Spears wore a hat to conceal her new haircut, but the rest of her incredible body got plenty of sunlight. (Instagram)

But what about money?

Also, though Britney should have a larger fortune (just look a the net worths of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more to compare), she’s still super rich.

She could make a few million on OnlyFans, but that’s not what she wants to do.

And if Britney wants to rake in millions, she’s more likely to do it by pursuing her actual passions — like music. She doesn’t owe the world a new album, but it would be welcome. (Just please, no more will.i.am collaborations)