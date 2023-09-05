Angela Deem Celebrates DM from Rihanna: Why, RiRi, Why?!

90 Day Fiance have expressed horror and disgust over Angela Deem’s awful behavior.

This isn’t a new thing. Audiences have felt this way for years. And Angela’s on-screen antics have only gotten worse. (Her off-screen fights are ugly, too)

Still, Angela continues to join the casts of shows. She gets money, fame, and more.

This time, she’s rubbing elbows with the beautiful and talented Rihanna. Even if that’s not how Angela spelled her name. What’s going on?

Angela Deem says that she understands her castmates all too well. Does she? (TLC)

Recently, Angela Deem uploaded a video of one of her grandchildren.

This was her granddaughter, Sid, singing “The Monster” by Eminem, featuring Rihanna. (As we all know, the Rihanna portion of any song is the part worth hearing)

Angela thirstily tagged Rihanna in her caption. Of course, she wrote that Sid “loves her some RHIANNA.” Who is that, Angela?

Rihanna can pull off high glamour, she can pull off a natural look, and she can work any look in between. Why? Because she is gorgeous beyond measure. (Instagram)

The music superstar and billionaire Fenty founder saw the video. She sent a very sweet message to Angela in her DMs.

“Ahhhh, her cute lil accent is too much!!!” Rihanna wrote.

“She is precious!” she said accurately of Sid. “Keep going, baby girl!!!”

Perhaps 90 Day Fiance’s most notorious recurring villain, Angela Deem appears alone in this promotional still ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort’s premiere. (TLC)

Very few people consider Angela to be in any way “relatable.” But she had a rare moment of what one might call humanity.

She publicly gushed over the DM, thanking Rihanna “SO MUCH” for the message. It had, she reported, made Sid “tear up with happiness.”

Angela expressed: “I love you from the bottom of my heart. WE LOVE YOU QUEEN.”

On Instagram, Angela Deem celebrated a DM that she received from Rihanna in late summer 2023. It had made granddaughter Sid’s day. (Instagram)

We know that it is easy to express shock and disappointment at Rihanna reaching out to Angela.

Many people (very understandably) love and adore Rihanna.

She is beautiful, talented, and a superstar success. Why would she contaminate herself by associating with someone as vile as Angela?

Angela Deem appeared on multiple phone videos in a violent altercation with friend Jennifer Dilandro at a hotel lobby. (Instagram)

First, we should remember that guilt by association is seldom fair — if sometimes justified.

Simply put, yes, sometimes horrible people associate with one another. Water finds its own level.

But sometimes good people rub elbows with the lowest dregs of society. It can be for work, out of ignorance, out of charity … or just a lapse in judgment.

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Also? We should note the context of this message, because it’s not really about Angela.

If you look, Rihanna is clearly giving this little (private) shoutout for the sake of one of Angela’s grandbabies.

That’s not the same thing as doing a favor for Angela herself, even if it might appear that way on the surface. (In fact, Rihanna may have no idea who Angela is)

Angela Deem seems to be inadvertently reenacting an Alien meme, but Liz Woods doesn’t seem to be enjoying it. (TLC)

Come to think of it, outreach for Angela’s grandchildren is an all-around good thing.

We would not wish being related to Angela upon our worst enemies. There is no telling how difficult these children’s lives are, at times, because of this woman.

Rihanna probably made that girl’s whole week. It would be great if we lived in a society that could do more for her. For now, a smile from Rihanna will have to do.