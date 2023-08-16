Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: It's OVER! Couple Separates Amid Cheating Allegations!

Well, we guess Britney is free once again!

Yes, after a little more than one year of marriage, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly called it quits.

Insiders say Brit and Sam are already living apart, and they’re expected to begin divorce proceedings in the very near future.

And it seems the exes did not part ways on friendly terms!

Britney Spears poses with Sam Asghari in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, Sam and Britney had a blowout fight earlier this week, during which he accused her of cheating on him.

He has since moved out of the home they shared and taken up residence at an unknown location.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” says a source close to the situation.

Britney Spears fans were often angry at Sam Asghari. Many believed that the model was taking advantage of his famous wife. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Insiders say the couple has been heading for a split for quite some time, and the cheating allegations were just the nail in the coffin.

One source tells TMZ that Britney’s behavior has been “erratic” for the past several months, and Sam has been growing increasingly impatient with her eccentricities.

Fortunately, the couple signed a prenup, so the split shouldn’t be too costly for Brit from a financial standpoint.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears cozy up together for this sweet snapshot that they uploaded to social media earlier this year. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But there’s no telling what kind of toll it might take on her mental health.

After all, this is just the latest in a long line of setbacks for the long-suffering pop icon.

Throughout this summer, Britney has been forced to cope with the news that her sons are moving to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears has been through an awful lot in recent years. (Instagram)

That news followed on the heels of Federline’s claims that Britney rarely sees her sons and shows little interest in repairing her relationship with the two teens.

Last month, Britney also found herself at the center of a strange scandal involving NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Spears encountered the rookie at a restaurant in Las Vegas, and when she approached him for a photo, she was allegedly struck in the face by a member of his security team.

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Instagram)

And of course, all of this drama comes not long after the conclusion of Britney’s messy court battle with her own family.

As you’re likely aware, Spears spent several years under a conservatorship controlled by her father, and it was only through years of messy legal wrangling that she was able to extricate herself.

Sam stood by her side through it all, and when he popped the question in 2021, fans were optimistic that Britney had finally found her happy ending.

Britney Spears poses with estranged husband Sam Asghari prior to their split. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

We just hope that Sam will be respectful of Britney’s privacy and that the split will be as clean as possible.

Unfortunately, that seems highly unlikely.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.