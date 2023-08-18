Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears of Abuse, Infidelity: She Slept with an Employee!

We have a significant update on the end of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ marriage.

As previously reported, Asghari filed for divorce this week.

The relationship had allegedly been on the rocks for a period of time before Sam took this legal step, citing irreconcilable differences as his basis for divorcing — and listing July 28 as the couple’s date of separation.

The spouses have been married for 14 months.

In the filing, the model and fitness trainer has requested spousal support from Spears; and that she pay his legal fees.

The filing also states that Asghari “reserves the right to amend” petitions over property and community assets, implying that he’s going to challenge the prenuptial agreement in place.

Now, meanwhile, TMZ reports a couple of troubling items:

FIRST, Asghari thinks that Britney Spears cheated on him.

Sources tells this celebrity gossip website Sam is telling those close to him Britney asked at least one employee to shoot a video of her naked.

Moreover, Asghari thinks the singer has hooked up with at least one of the male staff members who work at her home.

TMZ writes that “there’s footage of Britney and the staffer together in a compromising position.”

We cannot verify either of these allegations at this time — but Spears has often shared scantily-clad photos and videos of herself on Instagram and other platforms.

SECOND, TMZ claims that Asghari frequently complained about Spears getting physical with him during their many years together.

There has supposedly been a multitude of fights where security has had to step in… and there was one instance in 2023 where Sam alleges he was sleeping in their bed when Britney simply started punching him.

The altercation left Asghari — who emphasizes that he never fought back — with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm arm.

This same report claims that Spears kept knives all over the house and that Sam was “terrified” of how she might one day use them.

One day after the 29-year filed his paperwork to legally separate from the Grammy winner, meanwhile, he spoke out about their break-up.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote on Instagram Story August 17.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He continued:

“S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

As for speculation that Asghari plans to blackmail Spears? That he may release inappropriate videos of the superstar unless she pays him a lot of money, basically?

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s rep Brandon Cohen now says in a statement to E! News.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

Spears and and Asghari got married in a lavish star-studded wedding ceremony in June 2022.

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better,” the artist wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, adding:

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

