Britney Spears Breaks Silence Amid Sam Asghari Split: "I Couldn’t Take the Pain"

Britney Spears has released her first statement since ending her marriage to Sam Asghari.

Late Friday, the 41-year old artist addressed the unfortunate situation as follows:

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked.

“But … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

This is mostly wishful thinking on Britney’s part, of course.

She’s a public figure and she’s chosen to share most aspects of her life with followers on social media.

In this latest case, the only real aspect anyone cares about is where things went so wrong between her and her estranged husband.

As previously noted, Asghari filed for divorce just a few days ago.

Remember when Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were a happy couple? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” continued Spears in her message.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t make it very long as husband and wife. (Instagram)

According to previous reports, Asghari suspects Spears of cheating.

Sources say there’s footage (from home surveillance cameras, as believe) of Britney and an unnamed male employee being intimate with one another.

Asghari has also told those close to him that Spears often became violent with him, bruising his face and biting his forearm during one especially ugly incident this year.

In her statement, Britney didn’t say anything about these allegations.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

She did cite her father, however, and appears to make a reference to the way he controlled her for well over a decade via a legal conservatorship.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Spears concluded the post writing how she will be “as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Britney Spears fans were often angry at Sam Asghari. Many believed that the model was taking advantage of his famous wife. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Asghari, meanwhile, may be left with nothing due to the prenuptial agreement he signed prior to exchanging vows with Spears in the spring of 2022.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the Black Monday actor wrote this week.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Via his Instagram Story, Asghari — who listed the couple’s date date of separation as July 28 and “irreconcilable differences” as basis for the split — added:

“S–t happens.”

E