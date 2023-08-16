David Eason Curses Off Critics After Jenelle’s Son Goes Missing: "Get Off My Case!"

David Eason has responded to a true family emergency by focusing on what really matters:

His own ego.

For those unaware, Eason’s stepson, Jace — who Eason’s wife, Jenelle Evans, shares with an ex-boyfriend — was reported missing on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the 14-year old was found after a few hours… but authorities had to get involved and it was a very scary situation all around.

Pray for these kids. They live under the same roof as Jenelle Evans and David Eason. (Instagram)

Not long after the teenager returned home, Eason jumped on Facebook not to offer any gratitude to anyone who showed concern.

But to basically yell, scream, whine and make everything about himself.

“Jace is fine,” he wrote online, adding out of bitterness:

“He has been found, everyone needs to calm down! I was the first one looking for him so get off my case!”

Jenelle Evans posted this pic to celebrate her son’s birthday in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Why might critics be on David’s case?

He’s a violent bigot, for starters, but he and Evans engaged in an ugly back-and-forth on social media just days before Jace disappeared.

At one point in this public argument, Evans told followers she was “stuck” in her marriage.

At another point, Eason said “all Hell breaks loose” any time he gives his wife space.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Instagram)

Prior to her 14-year old being located this week, Jenelle said in a statement that the very young man ran away after a disciplinary action was taken against him.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Evans said in a statement.

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jenelle Evans does not seem to have a stable marriage. This is apparent. (Instagram)

The Teen Mom 2 alum added that her verbal scuffle with Eason played no role in her son running away.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids,” Jenelle added on Tuesday.

“This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

This same teenage boy has had a challenging childhood.

He was raised by Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, due to his mom’s struggles with substance abuse and with responsibility in general.

Evans was finally rewarded full custody of her eldest in March.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation in early 2023. And once again, the couple left their kids at home. (Instagram)

Eason, who broke his wife’s collarbone in 2018 (according to Jenelle herself via a 911 call she placed at the time) continued to defend himself on Facebook yesterday.

“I’ve been out here running through the f-cking woods for a half hour trying to find him,” he ranted on video.

“Yeah, I’ve been sitting in the air conditioning trying to cool ‘cause I almost had a f-cking heat stroke trying to find this kid.

“I do all the f-cking work around here. I take care of everything around here. If you think I don’t just ‘cause of what someone might tell you when they’re mad, you’re f—king wrong.”

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Eason concluded his diatribe by calling out his mother-in-law, Barbara Evans, who was Jace’s caretaker for most of his childhood.

“She doesn’t know what the f—k she’s talking about,” David claimed.

“You can’t take Barbara’s word for it.”

We really just hope Jace is okay, you guys.