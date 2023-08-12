Jenelle Evans: HELP! I’m Stuck in My Marriage to David Eason!

Jenelle Evans may be sounding the marital alarm.

On the morning of August 11, the Teen Mom alum wrote the following on Facebook:

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted.”

To whom would Evans attribute this negative energy?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Instagram)

The extremely strong assumption by most followers, fans and social media observers was David Eason, the reality star’s problematic spouse.

“But you stay with him,” one fan wrote, prompting Jenelle to pretty much admit she was referring to Eason by replying:

“Cuz I’m stuck.”

Evans did not elaborate.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Eason, however, actually chimed in himself.

“If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me,” he wrote, followed by: “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

Evans then left a comment, basically having it out with her husband in front of absolutely everyone.

“I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!” she wrote.

“Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!” Eason responded.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation in early 2023. And once again, the couple left their kids at home (Instagram)

Eason and Evans got married in 2019.

In October 2018, Jenelle told a 911 operator that Eason broke her collarbone.

She never pressed charges, however, and she said in subsequent interviews that she somehow fell into a hole and that was actually how she got injured.

Then, in 2019, Eason shot and killed the family dog.

The couple lost custody of their children for about a month afterward due to Child Protective Services conducting an investigation into their well-being.

Jenelle Evans fans have been pointing out that David Eason appears to be ruining her life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After numerous fans urged Jenelle to leave David on Friday, the North Carolina native responded as follows:

“So yeah, let me just leave and pay for 2 houses now and let a man live rent free? Nah.”

Evans did emphasize that she still loves her husband, but also made it clear that finances are a pressing issue.

“Oh so now you’re gonna act like I don’t make money or pay for anything? Nice, you prove my point repeatedly…” Eason shot back.

David Eason often says very racist things on the Internet. (Instagram)

Eason and Evans often feud in public.

On December 21, 2022, two days after her birthday, Jenelle took to TikTok to address a few ongoing divorce rumors.

“I found the girl he left me for,” a text read as she pointed to herself. “Putting rumors to rest,” she added while reposting the clip to Instagram.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Evans responded to a fan who questioned how David ruined her birthday and admitted that she had called him a “narcissist.”

Girls just wanna have sun! That’s what Jenelle Evans is basically saying here. (Instagram)

The pair did briefly separate in 2019, just months after Jenelle was fired by MTV.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” Jenelle announced at the time.

However, just five months later the pair decided to give their marriage another chance.

