Did Shannon Beador Just Penis-Shame Ex John Janssen?

Just last week, we were watching Shannon Beador melt down at her castmates for even mentioning her relationship.

A lot can change in a very short time.

Alongside those same RHOC stars, Shannon appeared on Celebrity Family Feud.

There, she seemingly blurted out an insult about ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s penis. At least, that’s how many interpreted it — including fellow Housewives.

“Penis!” Shannon Beador quickly answers on Celebrity Family Feud. Of the 100 people surveyed for this 2023 episode, zero offered the same answer. (ABC)

On one side, we see the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County. On the other, the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

And between them all, host Steve Harvey.

Shannon and Drew Sidora walked up to face off to answer one single question: “Name a part of your man that eliminates him from being the sexiest man alive.”

With Steve Harvey between them, Shannon Beador and Drew Sidora prepare to tackle the same question on Celebrity Family Feud. (ABC)

With remarkable alacrity, Shannon slammed her hand onto her buzzer

She leaned forward, exclaiming the answer into her microphone.

“Penis!” Shannon cried triumphantly.

Do you ever just say something and then wonder what possessed you to blurt it out? Shannon Beador had this moment on Celebrity Family Feud in 2023. (ABC)

Before Shannon seemed to fully process what she had said, Drew Sidora had already said a stunned “What?”

The camera also fixed onto Heather Dubrow, whose reaction (as you can see in the video) really says it all.

Shannon seemed to catch that people weren’t cheering or applauding. Panicked, she asked: “Was that bad?! What?!”

From off camera, you can hear Emily Simpson let out a dismayed “Shannon.”

Host Steve Harvey might not know Shannon as well as other Housewives do, but he’s no stranger to this kind of shenanigan.

“This poor man!” he quiped. “On national TV!”

Seated beside John Janssen, Shannon Beador doesn’t agree with what she’s hearing. She speaks her mind to the camera. (Bravo)

In an apparent effort to spare ex-boyfriend John Janssen from any blowback (or pity), Shannon scrambled to add an answer.

“There is no man right now,” she insisted. “So we’re good!”

Are we good, Shannon? Are we?

The RHOC 17 midseason teaser trailer highlighted that Shannon Beador and John Janssen were still together. For the time being. (Bravo)

So, to clarify, John and Shannon ended things late last year — after nearly four years together.

That breakup happened after Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County had concluded filming.

Several months later, in April of this year, this episode of Celebrity Family Feud filmed.

Emily Simpson summarizes her castmate’s relationship issue: he’s not invested, and she can do better. (Bravo)

Considering what Emily has shared on RHOC about Shannon’s relationship, that breakup was a good thing.

Not getting along usually means that it’s time to break up. But this went beyond a lack of investment.

Emily described John insulting Shannon in hurtful, unacceptable ways. Shannon deserves better. Everyone does.

According to Shannon Beador, the fact that her relationship is a topic of discussion on RHOC means that it will end. (Bravo)

None of this prevented Shannon from lashing out at her castmates.

She felt totally comfortable talking to them all individually about her relationship. But she didn’t want anyone comparing notes.

Was that fair? Probably not. Especially when Shannon is now (seemingly) insulting John. Because, let’s be real, if you’re single but were just in a long-term relationship, he’s probably the guy on your mind.

It turns out that Shannon Beador just does not understand why people send dong pics. You get it or you don’t, we suppose. (Bravo)

That said, we should point out that Shannon might not be the penis’ biggest fan out there.

Different people like different parts of people’s bodies. Others, they merely tolerate. If she doesn’t have an appreciation for dick pics, maybe it’s not a priority for her.

In fact, we might even suggest that she might not find them likable or interesting. If so … then maybe Shannon really was speaking generally. Maybe.