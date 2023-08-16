Kim Kardashian Unveils "Unrecognizable" American Horror Story Look to Mixed Reactions

Most people think of Kim Kardashian unveiling new looks and making the occasional tone deaf post about her rich, glamorous life.

Not everyone associates her with acting. Her TV roles tend to be more … autobiographical.

But Kim is set to make a scripted splash on American Horror Story: Delicate.

And while her new look is eye-catching, her fans worry that it’s a little too obvious for Kim. And it’s not going to redefine how people see her.

FX is one of the last bastion’s of actual television — where even the executives in charge actually care about the medium.

Kim Kardashian is going to be part of it.

Anthology horror series American Horror Story is rolling out Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate next month. And Kim is on the poster.

On the poster (above), Kim sports a lengthy platinum wig, bold red lipstick, and exaggerated black eyelashes that resemble spider legs.

She is also wearing a massive spider, (slightly) larger than any species that has ever existed and much larger than any currently extant.

The oversized arachnid appears to be almost hugging her torso over the white crop top.

The twelfth installment of AHS will premiere on September 20. This will be Part 1 of the season.

Plenty of people appreciated the chilling imagery, or recoiled from the spider. (I personally love spiders and would wear this outfit to a wedding, but arachnophobia is a real thing)

But not everyone was a fan. These responses came from two camps.

The first were people who feel like Kim is a nonsensical addition to American Horror Story.

Kim is a reality star, a model, a businesswoman, a civil rights activist, and an aspiring lawyer.

But despite fateful appearance on SNL, most don’t see her as an actress.

That said … perhaps the goal here is to change perceptions.

Kim really, really likes to debunk her critics.

And, in her defense, sometimes audiences are massively wrong about an actor’s abilities. Why? Because they were famous for something else.

Selena Gomez has absolutely floored fans and critics alike with her acting on Only Murders In The Building. She easily holds her own alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and friggin’ Meryl Streep.

When she sang “I thought by now/you’d realize/I can do anything I put my mind to” in Stars Dance, she wasn’t kidding.

Of course, anyone who saw Selena as an up-and-coming actress on Wizards of Waverly Place could have told you that. But critics weren’t listening.

Even if Kim’s acting chops knock it out of the park — and we have no reason to doubt that, honestly — not everyone will be happy.

Why? Because a lot of snarky commenters wanted to see Kim break the mold and try a daring new look.

Some call her “unrecognizable,” sure. But others expressed major fatigue from seeing Kim pull off another sexy look. They wanted her to branch out.

“Oh great. Another chance for Kim to remind us yet again that she’s sexy girl. We get it,” complained one Reddit denizen.

Another redditor expressed: “I want to see her in a dumb wig and braces with glasses and actually play a character that doesn’t resemble herself. Actual acting required.”

And a third social media user commented: “She looks like any other photo of her just with lashes and a lip…” And a spider, though. A huge one.

Let’s be clear — not all of the responses were negative. Many folks are excited to see Kim alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne.

Even those of us who don’t particularly like AHS (no shade to the cast; the campy camera stuff is just too much) are interested to see how Kim performs.

We are very hesitant to rule out just about anything for Kim. She has a tremendous amount of determination.