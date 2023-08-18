Britney Spears Divorce: Prenup Leaves Sam Asghari With NOTHING! Court Battle Could Affect Kevin Federline's Child Support Situation

As you’ve likely heard by now, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears this week.

And any lingering hope that the two parties might separate on amicable terms was pretty much destroyed by reports that Sam thinks Britney cheated on him with a member of her household staff.

It now seems almost certain that the exes are heading for a messy split that could take years to fully resolve.

Spears and Asghari had a prenup in place before they tied the knot, of course.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

And according to the terms of the agreement, Sam is entitled to no cash payout and no spousal support.

He can keep the expensive cars and clothes that Britney gave him as gifts over the years, but that’s about it.

The prenup also contains an “extensive confidentiality clause” to prevent Sam from blackmailing Britney by spilling information about her private life.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears cozy up together for this sweet snapshot that they uploaded to social media earlier this year. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Despite all of that, Sam requested spousal support in his divorce filing.

That means that he’s planning to challenge the prenup, which could be enough to force Britney to write a substantial check.

After all, if the challenge is successful, then that means the privacy clause is unenforceable, which could be a disaster for Spears’ reputation.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t make it very long as husband and wife. (Instagram)

And if Asghari’s challenge lands the exes in court, then that could be enough to destroy what remains of Britney’s privacy.

The marriage to Sam was Britney’s third marriage, but this will only be her second divorce.

(Her brief marriage to Jason Alexander was annulled after just two days.)

Britney divorced Kevin Federline way back in 2007, but their relationship has been making headlines for several reasons lately.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

For starters, Federline recently moved to Hawaii, along with his two sons by Spears.

Kevin has full custody of the teenage boys, and if the Sam situation affects her ability to keep up with her child support payments, then Britney could find herself fighting a war on two fronts.

“If she’s seeking to modify the child support that she pays Kevin because she no longer has the same degree of ability to pay what she did prior to her divorce with Sam, then that would have to be litigated in the child support court,” says Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney for Federline.

Remember when Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were a happy couple? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kaplan notes that the boys are almost grown, so the best move for Britney would be just to stick with the current arrangement, rather than face off with Federline in court.

“She would be better off just to pay it and focus her energies on the Asghari litigation,” Kaplan tells Page Six.

“There’s not much more left in the time that Britney is going to be paying child support. It’s less than two years. If she just continues paying the child support regardless of whatever settlement she makes with Sam, there’d be no reason to go and challenge it.”

Britney Spears posted this photo on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Needless to say, Britney has a lot on her plate these days.

And insiders say Spears has virtually no support system to help her through these difficult times.

Hopefully, she and Sam will find a way to settle their differences in a timely fashion.