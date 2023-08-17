Britney Spears Has "No Support System" Following Sam Asghari Divorce Filing; Fans Fear For Pop Star's Mental Health

As you’ve likely heard by now, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears this week.

The unexpected split is the latest in a long line of setbacks for Spears, and understandably, fans are now deeply concerned about the pop icon’s mental health.

Just prior to the news that her marriage had come to an end, Britney’s sons moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

They allegedly did so without even saying goodbye.

Britney Spears posted this photo on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Britney recently reconciled with her mother, but it seems their relationship soured again shortly thereafter.

According to a new report from TMZ, Spears is “estranged from her entire family,” and her only friends are paid staff members.

“She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson],” one source tells the outlet.

Britney Spears looks glum in this photo taken at her home in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Then there’s her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff.”

Insiders say Brit and Sam parted ways following a blowout fight in which he accused her of cheating on him.

It seems the fight and allegation were just the final nails in the coffin, however, as Sam had reportedly been fed up with Britney’s “erratic” behavior for the past several months.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married for just 14 months. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Spears and Asghari just tied the knot in June of 2022, so the marriage went downhill rather quickly.

News of the split came as quite a blow to Britney fans who had hoped that Sam was the embodiment the singer’s much-deserved happy ending.

Britney Spears fans were often angry at Sam Asghari. Many believed that the model was taking advantage of his famous wife. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After all, Britney has been through an awful lot in recent years.

Spears spent several years under the control of a conservatorship that was headed by her domineering father.

It was only through years of legal wrangling that she eventually able to extricate herself.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears cozy up together for this sweet snapshot that they uploaded to social media earlier this year. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sam stood by her side throughout that process, but now, it looks as though he’s abruptly exited Britney’s life.

Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing, and he listed the separation date as July 28.

Sam has reportedly found a new place to live, and Britney has already been spotted out and about without her wedding ring.

Britney Spears poses with Sam Asghari in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So, yeah — it’s really happening.

Insiders say that Asghari intends to contest the terms of the prenup he signed before the wedding, so this split has the potential to become very messy.

Fans had hoped that the divorce would go smoothly for the sake of Brit’s mental health, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Britney Spears poses beside then-boyfriend Sam Asghari in this pic from 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And it sounds like Britney will be forced to go through the ugliness ahead with minimal support.

Her fans are always there for her, of course, but kind words from millions of online strangers might feel like very cold comfort at the moment.

