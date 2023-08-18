Robyn Brown Admits Life with Kody Has Been Absolute “Hell”

Robyn Brown may still be a cast member on the reality show Sister Wives.

But Robyn Brown no longer has any sister wives.

Over the past year and a half, Kody’s sole legal spouse has sat back watched as Christine Brown chose to walk away from her polygamous union… and then Janelle Brown did the same toward the end of 2022.

Finally, Meri Brown announced the termination of her union just about a month later.

Robyn Brown doesn’t look to happy in this poster for Sister Wives. (TLC)

Through it all, Robyn has remained by her husband’s side… and has remained rather silent, as well.

Until now.

“It’s been Hell,” Robyn says in the latest issue of People Magazine, adding of her polarizing worse half:

“There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him.”

Robyn Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special. (TLC)

More candid than usual, and at least somewhat self-aware, Robyn continues in this interview:

“I feel like we failed.

“The commitment we made — we were all in this together. We screwed it up.”

For years before things fell apart, TLC observers assumed that Robyn was Kody’s favorite wife. By a wide margin.

And they weren’t the only ones, either.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they? (TLC)

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine came right out and admitted for the first time in public on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere.

She added back then of Robyn:

“Apparently I’m not treating her well enough so there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”

Kody Brown is featured in this poster for a new season of Sister Wives. (TLC)

For his part, during his sit-down with People, Kody actually took some responsibility for a change.

“I could have done a lot better,” he tells the publication, emphasizing his hope that his relationships with the women who left him don’t have to be ruined forever.

“It’s been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame,” Kody says.

“But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

Kody Brown has an odd look on his face in this look at the former polygamist on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Kody also says he isn’t looking for a new partner.

And it sounds like he doesn’t need to worry about losing the only one who is still okay sharing a bed with him.

“I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody,” Robyn tells People. “He’s doing his best.

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres August 20 at 10/9c on TLC.