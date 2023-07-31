When Does 1000-Lb Sisters Return with New Episodes?

Over the past few weeks, for an extremely unfortunate reason, we’ve learned a lot about Tammy Slaton’s personal life.

This is due to the reality star having suffered a major personal tragedy when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the young age of 40.

What about Slaton’s professional life, however?

Yes, it’s intertwined with the personal side — considering Slaton appears alongside her siblings on a long-running reality show — but fans have still been clamoring for information on 1000-Lb Sisters.

(TikTok)

Specifically, they want to know when the TLC program will return with new episodes.

“What people don’t know is, like, Season 4 isn’t over,” Tammy explained in a since-deleted TikTok on Friday, July 28, prior to revealing the winter premiere date:

“My wedding was a two-part thing so it made Season 4 have more episodes, so we have Part B coming out December 12.”

Wow. December 12. That’s a long time from now.

Tammy Slaton stares into the camera here for a video she posted to TikTok. (TikTok)

We know that filming got underway several weeks ago because a TikTok user said the following in June while taking a video in Pensacola, Florida:

“1000-Lb Sisters filming drew quite the crowd!

“Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo. It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great!

“This clearly never happens in my area [sic].”

Tammy Slaton posted a video to TikTok about two weeks after the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb. (Instagram)

We’ve since learned, however, that Tammy and Amy Slaton actually got into a physical altercation.

In mid-July, an insider told The Sun that “major off-camera drama” has caused TLC to take a shooting hiatus, which may explain why the show won’t come back until December.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” reported this outlet on July 14.

Yes, the argument reportedly turned physical, as the family “really got into it,” added The Sun.

Tammy Slaton cries uncontrollably as she struggles to talk about Caleb Willingham after husband’s death. (Instagram)

We don’t know the reason behind this shocking fight.

Both Amy and Tammy, are going through A LOT these days, though.

The former is involved in an ugly split from her husband of four years, having called 911 on Michael Halterman in February and telling the cops that her spouse got violent in front of their kids.

The latter, as cited previously, is dealing with the death of the man she married in November.

This is heart-shattering. Tammy Slaton is posing here with late husband Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

“We were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in footage she posted to TikTok three weeks ago about Caleb.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.”

Tammy could barely keep going at that point. She had to stop to collect herself.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member went on.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Despite the recent estrangement from Caleb to which she admitted, Tammy made it clear after his passing that she was still very much in love with her spouse at the time of his death.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told People Magazine about a month ago, adding:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”