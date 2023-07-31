Jill Duggar Slammed For "Throwing Her Parents Under the Bus" In Upcoming Memoir

These are exciting times in the life of Jill Duggar.

We’re just weeks away from the publication of Jill’s debut memoir, and if presale numbers are any indication, the book will soon be flying off the shelves.

Of course, Jill’s present excitement is likely offset by some serious anxiety.

After all, the book promises to expose her controversial family like never before, and you can be certain that her parents will not respond well to being called out!

Jill Duggar posted this pic to announce that she’s finished recording the audio version of her memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend, Jill revealed that she recently finished recording the audiobook version of her memoir.

“It’s been a full week! We did a thing … the audiobook is finally recorded,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen … from childcare in and out of the studio and all the other help, prayers and support! Thanks so much!”

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For the most part, the comments on Jill’s post were supportive and congratulatory.

But predictably, a handful of trolls had to crash the party and attempt to shame her for having the courage to tell her story.

“Selling out your parents probably feels so fulfilling!” wrote one such troll, according to In Touch.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“My parents weren’t perfect either. How do I get a book deal to throw them under the bus?”

Jill didn’t reply to the comment, but thankfully, several fans did so on her behalf.

Many noted that Jill isn’t “selling out” anyone, she’s simply telling her story as she sees fit.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Others pointed out that if Jill were to sell her parents out, it wouldn’t be all that different from what Jim Bob and Michelle did to her.

After all, Jill received no financial compensation for her appearances on the reality shows that helped make her parents wealthy.

Jill Duggar ponders a sip of this hot coffee in this photo of the former reality star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They had no problem selling her out, did they? Let it go,” one person wrote.

“Her parents kept any earnings that she would have made from the show in TLC … this would be a fraction of what she would have been paid,” another added.

Jill’s book won’t hit stores until September, so we don’t yet know how brutal she’ll be in her assessment of her parents.

Jill Duggar posted this photo on Instagram in 2022 following a lengthy hiatus from the site. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, she cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle several years ago, so you bet that she won’t go easy on them.

To be clear, we’re sure money was not Jill’s main motive in going public with her version of events.

But there’s some satisfaction in knowing that she’s finally getting paid to share her story.