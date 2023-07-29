Christine Brown Jets Off London! With France and Children!

New woman.

New relationship.

New continent for Christine Brown.

At least for right now.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look just as in love overseas as they do in the U.S. (Instagram)

On Friday, the long-time Sister Wives star alerted Instagram followers to her whereabouts, sharing a number of photos from her vacation to London with four of her kids — and the man of her dreams.

“What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people,” wrote Brown as a caption to a montage of photos, one of which we’ve posted above and two of which we’ve posted below.

As you can see, the family was all smiles as they took part in a series of group vacation outings… including a ride around the British capital in a double-decker bus… a visit to a local pub… a trip on the Underground… and a spot of live theater.

Christine Brown is with kids and her fiance in London in this photo from late July 2023. (Instagram)

Joining recently-engaged Christine in the United Kingdom were her daughters with ex-husband Kory Brown: Aspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel, 20, and youngest Truely, 13.

David Woolley was also front and center in many of these snapshots.

He and Christine went public with their romance in February, got engaged two months later and just shared some gorgeous official portraits a few days ago.

“We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot,” Brown wrote alongside these professional images.

What a fun trip Christine Brown went on as part of her 2023 summer. (Instagram)

The only pair of Christine’s children missing from this international adventure?

Paeden, 24, who has expressed some controversial opinions over the years and who isn’t especially close to his siblings; and Gwendlyn, 21, who recently married her partner Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona on July 15.

Also missing were Woolley’s eight children from his previous marriage.

Clearly, though, despite these absences, a great time was enjoyed by all who were present.

Christine Brown and David Woolley pose here for an extremely cute and romantic engagement photo. (Liz Bowles)

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Christine told People Magazine this spring after accepting Woolley’s proposal.

“I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

If that sounds like a shot at Christine’s ex-spouse, Kody Brown, well… it probably was. And it was a deserved shot, too.

A new season of Sister Wives kicks off on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c.