Amy Slaton 911 Call Reveals Troubling Fight, Basis for Divorce Filing

We now know a little bit more about why Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are not going to make it as a couple.

As previously reported, the 1000-lb Sisters star is splitting from her husband of four years, despite the spouses having welcomed their second child into the world just a few months ago.

Halterman was actually the one who filed for divorce from Amy.

But he did so after Slaton was granted a restraining order in the wake of a disturbing altercation.

According to a 911 dispatch report obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun, Amy and Michael got into a heated argument on February 24.

It took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and, just for the record, authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, meanwhile, claimed Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home — based on this same report.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

On March 8, a judge amended Amy’s order of protection and deemed that Halterman could spend time with sons Gage and Glenn, as long as he was under adult supervision.

It all remains very upsetting and troubling, however.

An insider previously told The Sun that Michael acting as somewhat of a deadbeat dad stands was the main reason why Amy has become unhappy in her relationship.

Amy is currently living with her kids in sister Tammy’s house, along with Glenn and Gage.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported several days ago, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Another source has said Michael didn’t want his kids featured on the aforementioned TLC reality show.

Overall, it very much seems as if parenthood unfortunately took its toll on both Slaton and Halterman… it cost them their marriage.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Amy, for her part, feels “overwhelmed” these days, a source also told The Sun.

Yes, she has support from sibling Tammy and, no, she doesn’t have any regrets.

But this is still a lot to handle.

Still, “no one in the family likes Michael,” this same source emphasizes, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.