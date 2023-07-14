Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quietly Planning to Return to Royal Family, Source Claims

It’s been a rocky year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While 2023 got off to a promising start with the January publication of Harry’s debut memoir, things quickly went downhill for the Sussexes.

These days, Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings are at an all-time low, and the downturn in popularity is beginning to hit them in the pocketbook.

Fans were stunned by the recent news that Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season, and there have been reports that the Sussexes are concerned about their future earning potential.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Setbacks are inevitable in any career, and we’re sure the Sussexes will be fine in the long run.

But there’s no denying that fans and haters alike are watching closely to see how the couple will overcome these recent challenges.

Some believe that Meghan will return to acting, while others think she’ll change course and rebrand herself as a fashion and beauty mogul.

Meghan Markle speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

And then there’s a third group who believes that Harry and Meghan have been left with no choice but to return to London with their tails between their legs.

“Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces,” one such insider tells In Touch.

“Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.”

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

The source went on to make the rather dubious claim that Harry has already begun the process of mending fences with his estranged family.

“Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” says the insider.

The source claims that Harry is prepared for the possibility that his overture will be rejected, but he’s hopeful King Charles will forgive his transgressions, if only for appearance’s sake.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Harry needs a Plan B,” says the insider.

“Even in light of everything that’s happened, how would it look if Charles said no?”

The source is correct that Charles would probably welcome Harry and Meghan back into the fold if they requested his forgiveness.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

We’re just not convinced that the Sussexes will be doing any groveling anytime soon.

Yes, they’ve suffered some career setbacks in recent months, but this rough patch is nothing they can’t overcome, and let’s not forget — Harry and Meghan are still quite wealthy.

In short, we don’t think they’ll need to take up residence in any royal guest rooms at any point in the near future.