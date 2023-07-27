Jenelle Evans, David Eason Attempt to Slut-Shame Kailyn Lowry, Get Brutally Roasted In Response

In recent months, there’s been a great deal of scrutiny surrounding the life of Kailyn Lowry.

That’s because Kail is currently attempting an unusual balance of public and private life.

She’s no longer a reality star (although there’s been talk of Lowry returning to the Teen Mom franchise), but she makes her living hosting multiple podcasts that largely center around her personal life.

Despite a career that requires her to spill the tea about herself on a daily basis, Kail is allegedly keeping some very big secrets from fans.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Many believe that Lowry secretly welcomed a fifth child late last year.

Some are even convinced that Kail is now pregnant with her sixth kid!

It’s a strange situation that’s left Kail particularly vulnerable to criticism from outsiders.

So naturally, Jenelle Evans took advantage her rival’s weakness by going on the attack.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, to be fair, Kail sort of started this one.

On a dare, Lowry messaged Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, and even though Kail only said hi, the Easons decided to make a federal case out of it, because that’s what they do.

On Wednesday, Kail tweeted about David’s “witty” reply to Kail’s message, which of course came to him several says after she sent it.

Jenelle Evans has launched a new business with husband David Eason. Here they are on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

‘Hey Kailyn, if you DMed me for $1 what would you do for $20?’ – David,” she tweeted, adding:

“Touché babe.”

The remark refers to the fact that one of Kail’s friends paid her a dollar to message David.

And the Easons apparently thought it would be hilarious to imply that Lowry would be willing to do something even more degrading for a larger sum of money.

Hi there, Jenelle Evans! This is a screen grab we took from a video she shared on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, the joke isn’t actually funny.

However, it is hilariously ironic coming from Jenelle, who makes her living by posting explicit content to OnlyFans.

That irony was not lost on Reddit users who commented on the situation.

“Jenelle successfully made David’s lame clap back even more lame,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Jenelle and David seem to have hit yet another rough patch. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“Embarrassing,” another added.

“She doesn’t realize that this makes her and David look even stupider,” a third chimed in.

“What does she do for $20 on OnlyFans?” a fourth asked.

Jenelle is not happy these days. And her latest tantrum is directed at Kailyn Lowry. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“These clowns think they own people, but really they just showcase their own hypocrisy. He forgets what lets them eat, drink, buy boats… Sure isn’t him doing a lick of work.”

Jenelle has repeatedly complained about the people who shame her for doing sex work, which is valid, as those losers need to get a life.

But now she’s engaging in the same loser-y behavior and expecting everyone to applaud her husband’s wit!

It’s the latest “L” in a lifelong string of them.

Kail doesn’t even need to respond, as the internet is roasting Jenelle and David for her.