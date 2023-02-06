Jenelle Evans: Stop Making Fun of My OnlyFans Page! This Sh-t Is Making Me RICH!

If you follow her on social media, you’re probably aware that Jenelle Evans is very active on OnlyFans these days.

Jenelle uses her Instagram and TikTok accounts to promote her subscription-only page on the “spicy site,” which is standard procedure for adult content creators.

In covering issues like this one, we always take pains to note that there’s nothing wrong with sex work, and the legal forms are perfectly legitimate ways to earn a living.

Unfortunately, there’s bound to be some criticism involved, but that’s true of just about any content that anyone posts online in 2023.

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Photo via Instagram)

It takes a self-assured, emotionally stable person to post explicit content and ignore the haters that are bound to be triggered by it.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if Jenelle fits that description.

Anyway, Jenelle lashed out at her critics again this week in response to a comment in which some rando suggested that she should choose a more “responsible” profession.

“No but for real, if she was a responsible adult like she claims she is then she wouldn’t have to self promote her ‘side job,'” this person commented.

“If I was a responsible adult, I’d be paying my bills, right?” asked Jenelle.

“I’d be making money to pay my bills. Seems like I’m doing that, right?”

Jenelle Evans is plugging her OnlyFans page on TikTok again. And she’s receiving a very mixed response. (Photo via TikTok)

From there, Jenelle launched into an impassioned defense of her decision to post nudes for a living:

“There are so many different ways to make money these days, so to me promoting and doing promotions for Chinese products that are gonna be broken by the time they get to my customers?” she asked.

“No, I’m not doing that. I’m not gonna fake social media for my fans.”

Jenelle Evans just gave YouTube fans a look at her daily life. It turns out she hates work even more than we thought. (Photo via YouTube)

The moral outrage about “Chinese products” is a little strange, considering Jenelle never seemed to be very selective with her regard to her sponsored content deals.

But anyway …

“So I’m gonna find a different way to make money, and if that’s a spicy site, more power to me, right? I have to pay taxes on this,” she continued.

“It’s a real job, believe it or not. So while you’re sitting here hating, I’m gonna be laying on my bed, making money.”

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

“Everyone hated Farrah [Abraham] for this and they kicked her off the show for it. Now it’s acceptable,” one follower commented on the post.

“Yeah everyone stays bringing her up” with a laughing emoji,” Evans replied.

“Considering that Jenelle isn’t even on the show anymore what does it matter about Farrah,” another commenter aptly observed.

Jenelle Evans reacts here on TikTok to losing out on a supposedly major endorsement deal. (Photo via TikTok)

Yes, the Farrah comparisons are a little strange, considering she and Jenelle were on different shows, and the decision to fire Abraham likely had more to do with her behavior on set than her work in the adult film industry.

Similarly, Jenelle was fired amid allegations of animal abuse and child neglect, but complaining about being victimized because of sex work is a convenient way to muddy the waters.

Anyway, it seems like once a week or so that Jenelle makes one of these videos where she pretends to be confident about her decisions while obviously tamping down her rage.

Some might take it as a sign that she’s too insecure for this kind of work, but of course, that’s for her to decide.