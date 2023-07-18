Kailyn Lowry Hints That She May Return to Teen Mom Franchise, Still Won't Say How Many Kids She Has

It’s not a word that one commonly associates with reality stars and people who host podcasts about their personal lives, but Kailyn Lowry is rather mysterious.

Despite making her living by spilling tea about her feuds, her friendships, her romances, and her motherhood journey, Kail has also managed to keep some very big secrets.

For example, at the moment, no one really knows how many kids Kail has.

It seems like it would be impossible to keep a whole human hidden from public view in 2023, but fans believe that’s exactly what Kail has done.

Kailyn Lowry poses with four of her children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lowry allegedly gave birth in late 2022, and according to conspiracy theorists, she decided to keep the kid a secret.

Her reasons for doing so aren’t entirely clear, but it is rather suspect that Kail keeps declining to deny the rumors.

And now, a new rumor holds that Lowry is pregnant with her sixth child!

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Again, Kail is keeping mum on the matter, and as a result, interest in her life is at an all-time high.

And that’s one reason why fans are convinced that Kail will soon be returning to the franchise that made her famous.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, several fans asked Lowry if she would be reprising her role on Teen Mom anytime soon.

Kailyn Lowry has four sons. Here she is with the oldest, Isaac. (Instagram)

Kail gave a cryptic response that sounded very much like her way of subtly confirming the big news.

“This will be elaborated on in the coming months,” she wrote, according to In Touch.

Of course, if Kail returns to the world of reality TV she probably won’t be able to conceal any secret children.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the meantime, however, she’s still doing everything she can to protect her privacy.

“me lololololing at so many things bc I tried to be Kim k and told people different things to see what came out. people will not surprise you but they will disappoint,” Kail tweeted earlier this week.

Yes, Lowry has been using the strategy of feeding her friends false information in order to see which tidbits make it into the tabloids.

Kailyn Lowry wraps her arms around son Lux in this cute photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’re not sure why Kail is going to such great lengths to keep the details of her personal life under wraps.

Maybe she just wants to have lots of huge bombshells to drop on the viewers when she makes her triumphant return!

Kail’s certainly been in this game long enough to think that many moves in advance.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There’s a reason that she’s been able to launch a one-woman media empire in the wake of her MTV career.

And she did it all while somehow keeping the public at arm’s length!

No easy feat!