Jenelle Evans: Kailyn Lowry Is Harassing My Husband on Instagram!

If you’re a longtime Teen Mom fan, then you probably remember the nasty feud between Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry.

This thing got very messy over a period of several years, and it culminated with a bizarre incident in which Jenelle set fire to a bunch of haircare products that Kail had sent her as a peace offering.

But then, the feud just sort of fizzled out, as these things tend to do.

Now, however, it looks as though beef is back on the menu, thanks to a random DM that Kail sent to Jenelle’s husband, David Eason!

Over the weekend, Jenelle took to Facebook and Twitter to call Kail out for the unsolicited message.

“Your random DM to my husband was so sweet,” she wrote.

“So happy to know you’re still thinking about us,” Evans continued.

When fans congratulated Jenelle on burying the hatchet with her longtime rival, Evans clarified that she was being sarcastic.

“She did message but not being nice,” Jenelle wrote, adding:

“David didn’t do anything… but I guess it’s impossible for ‘Kail to start drama for no reason.'”

Apparently not content with the response she was receiving on Facebook, Jenelle took her tirade to Twitter (or X, as it’s apparently now known), where she made her anger toward Kail even more apparent:

“What wild hair did you get up your ass to say: ‘Ehhhh, imma start shit with David today?'” she tweeted.

“Some people will never grow up, and it shows,” Evans continued.

“Like for real tho. I was like: “You’re f–king kidding me’ and he, in fact, was not kidding.”

Needless to say, Jenelle is very, very pissed off about the message that Kail sent to David.

So what did it say?

Well, to hear Kail tell it, she simply said hi.

In an Instagram Story that has since been deleted, Lowry explained that she accepted a bet from one of her podcast co-hosts to DM someone who doesn’t like her.

Not surprisingly, David was the first person that sprang to mind.

Eason bullied Lowry for years, but she says she didn’t return the favor in her message, opting instead to drop him a simple “wassup?”

To be clear, it is pretty weird that Kail decided to randomly message someone who has been brutally mean to her in the past.

But it also sounds like Jenelle is blowing this whole thing way out of proportion.

If you follow her on social media or listen to her podcasts, then you know that Lowry is going through a lot these days.

Hell, at the moment, it’s not even clear how many kids Kail has!

Many believe that the former reality star quietly welcomed a fifth child and is currently pregnant with her sixth!

The point is, with all the scrutiny she’s already receiving, Kail probably doesn’t feel the need to regain relevance by stirring up drama with Jenelle.

She probably just accepted a bet without really considering the consequences.

Weird, yes — but hardly the World War III situation that Jenelle is making it out to be!