Gwendlyn Brown Gets Married, Appears to Totally Snub Her Obnoxious Father

Gwendlyn Brown has made it official:

She really hates her father.

No, wait, that’s not it.

She’s officially Mrs. Queiroz, we mean!

Gwendlyn Brown is married! She shared this photo online to celebrate the milestone. (Instagram)

In a ceremony held in Flagstaff on Saturday, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown got married to Beatriz Queiroz.

The reality star, who met her now-wife while working at a fast food restaurant and who got engaged to her nine months ago, confirmed the news on Instagram by writing these words as a caption to the romantic photo above:

say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz.

In addition to reposting the photo on her Instagram Story with two ring emojis, the TLC personality shared a video of the couple lacing their arms together to take a “wedding shot.”

This is a photo of many of those who attended Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding. We don’t see her dad here, do you? (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Mykelti Padron posted the picture immediately above on her own Instagram page.

“CONGRATULATIONS GWEN & BEA,” she wrote along with it.

“What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!!

“#theyrehitched #theykissedagirlandtheylikedit #married2023 #sohappyforthem.”

(Instagram)

As you can see, Mykelti’s photo features Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley… along with Janelle Brown and a majority of her kids.

While Meri Brown was not included in Mykelti’s Instagram post, the mother of one shared a sweet selfie with her only child, Leon Brown, earlier that day.

Nowhere to be seen, however? In any image shared from the ceremony or reception?

Gwendlyn’s own dad, Kody, or his sole remaining spouse, Robyn.

Gwendlyn Brown smiles broadly in this photo alongside her fiancee. We wish them the best. (Instagram)

This may be sad, but it shouldn’t be surprising to any Sister Wives viewer who has been paying close attention.

Gwendlyn has been making frequent use for months of her YouTube account, often trashing Robyn in a number if videos for allegedly wanting nothing to do with any of her quasi stepchildren.

“She states that she wants us to be this big happy family but in my experience, that’s not true,” Gwendlyn told followers at the time, labeling Robyn as “manipulative.”

And when it comes to Kody?

(Instagram)

In April, though, Brown did emphasize that Robyn and Kody were invited to her big day.

“I don’t know if they’ll want to come,” she said during an April 14 YouTube video posted to her channel.

“We’ve kind of been like, shunned, I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”

Prior to this reveal, Gwendlyn admitted that she often does feel much love from Kody.

(TLC)

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” Gwendlyn said after watching a Sister Wives episode that focused on Kody showing enthusiasm for his young kids with Robyn.

“I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father,” she added in February.

Brown went on to say it “sucks” Kody “was not there so much” for her as a young girl, but she’s “happy for” his kids with Robyn.

And we’re just very happy right now for Gwendlyn Brown! Congrats to her and her wife on their marriage!

e

t

t