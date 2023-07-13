Sister Wives Season 18 Trailer: "Shut Your F---ing Mouth!"

KA-BOOM!

Things are about to explode on Sister Wives.

Earlier today, TLC unveiled the official trailer for Season 18 of this long-running reality show, which will take viewers back several months to the low points of Kody Brown’s marriages to Christine, Janelle and Meri.

All three women have split from Kody over the past year-plus.

(TLC)

In this preview, we notably see Janelle and Meri pondering their romantic future after Christine has already walked away from her polygamous relationship.

(Back in January, Meri and Kody announced they had “made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” while Janelle confirmed she was “separated” on the Season 17 One on One special.)

The Season 18 promo opens with Janelle asking Kody whether he still even wants to “have a plural family” anymore, telling him, “sometimes I can’t tell.”

As the footage carried on, Janelle vents to good pal Christine.

(TLC)

“I’m growing and I need something different. Like, I don’t want to be married anymore,” Janelle says.

Kody is also spotted going off on Janelle, before she tells him to “Shut your f—ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute.”

With that, he storms out of their conversation, saying he’s done listening to her while she exclaims:

“F–k you!”

(TLC)

As you might recall, Janelle also cursed off Kody last season.

According to Janelle, “everybody’s angry” on the new season, while Kody confesses he’s in “this bad place with Janelle and Christine’s gone,” adding that he also doesn’t “know what to do with Meri.”

Kody, of course, has basically been ignoring Meri for well over a decade — and yet we see her in the trailer admit to maintaining “hope” for things to work out.

“I don’t want you to think I’m walking away,” she tells her estranged spouse at one point.

Meri Brown pretty happy and relaxed in this photo of the reality star from the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

For her part, Robyn breaks down in tears over the end of her plural family, stating on air that her dream scenario would be for her and her sister wives to spend their golden years sitting together on a porch “with our kids and our grandkids.”

This dream is clearly dead at this point.

The shocking trailer ends on a tense note, as Janelle tells Christine she doesn’t “want to be married anymore” and Kody says in a confessional:

“I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.”

Kody Brown sits down here for a Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

Relatedly, TLC also released the official Sister Wives Season 18 — which premieres at 10/9c on TLC on August 20 — synopsis.

It reads as follows:

Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart.

Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn’t going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision.

Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle’s house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out.

Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.