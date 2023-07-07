Christine Brown Hangs with Fiance, Looks Pretty Much Happier Than EVER

Life is very good for Christine Brown these days.

Correction, actually:

Life is nearly perfect for Christine Brown these days.

The Sister Wives star spent this past holiday weekend with so many of her loved ones: daughter Mykelti; her husband Tony; her three children, Ysabel, Truely, and Aspyn; along with Aspyn’s husband, Mitchell.

As you can see below, David Woolley was also present for the fun gathering.

What a fun gathering! Christine Brown is hanging out here with her loved ones and also those of her fiance. (Instagram)

“I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day. My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony,” wrote Christine as a caption to both this snapshot and the close-up below.

“We could see the entire valley lighting up. #july4th2023 #wearefreebecauseofthebrave #IndependenceDay2023 #builtoncourage.”

Followers couldn’t help but comment on how great Christine looks in those shorts… as well as how incredibly happy she looks in these images.

She’s simply gushing!

(Instagram)

Brown and Woolley got engaged in April.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES!’” the reality star wrote via Instagram on April 13, while showing off her gorgeous ring in the photo.

“I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

The couple only went public with their relationship two months before this news broke, but they started dating toward the end of 2022.

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

Christine, of course, walked away from her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021.

Brown previously referred to Woolley as her “soulmate” and said in February:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

We seriously could not be more thrilled for the mother of six, who found her voice and her strength throughout Sister Wives Season 17, culminating in her decision to split from Kody.

Christine Brown used this photo to wish David Woolley a happy Father’s Day. (Instagram)

As for when she might become Mrs. David Woolley?

“I’ve heard around July,” a source recently told The Sun of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

If this report is accurate, Brown and Woolley may become husband and wife any day or week at this point.

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

Elsewhere, also according to The Sun, Christine is trying to lose 20 more pounds before she walks down the aisle.

“She works out every day. She’s like super dedicated to the ‘hot mom’ comeback thing,” a Sister Wives insider has told this publication.

When asked how much she’s looking to lose, the source revealed:

“Oh, probably 20 more pounds. She’s happy with how far she’s come and David thinks she’s perfect.”