Christine Brown Wedding Details, General Date: REVEALED!

As you likely know by now, Christine Brown is engaged.

She accepted a proposal from boyfriend David Woolley in April, just a few months after going public with their relationship.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram at the time.

Brown previously referred to Woolley as her “soulmate” and said: “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

Here’s what you may not know, however:

Brown and Woolley are allegedly getting married VERY SOON!

“I’ve heard around July,” a source just told The Sun of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES. (Instagram)

Christine split from Kody Brown back in November 2021, a decision that TLC viewers saw play out on Sister Wives Season 17.

She didn’t go Instagram official with Woolley until Valentine’s Day 2023, but started to date him in December of last year.

“They’re looking at multiple venues – one is a popular ski resort,” the Sun source continued.

“They’d love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background.”

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah. (Instagram)

Aside from expressing her enthusiasm over getting engaged, Christine hasn’t said much about potential wedding dates, plans or venues over the past several weeks.

The Sun confirms, though, that the nuptials will absolutely be filmed for an upcoming episode of Sister Wives — which may explain why the wedding will take place in the near future.

Gotta make those production deadlines, you know?

As for the guest list, meanwhile?

(Instargram)

“Kody will definitely not be invited, and she’s not good friends with the other wives, specifically Robyn and Meri,” The Sun reports.

“The only one she still really talks to is Janelle. It’s up in the air whether Robyn and Meri will get invites.

“Their family is broken at this point – that’s very clear.”

Indeed, Christine herself has admitted that things are quite awkward between the Sister Wives at the moment.

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple. (Instagram)

TLC has not yet confirmed a premiere date for Sister Wives Season 18, but new episodes are most definitely on the way.

We can’t say for certain whether Christine’s wedding will be featured this year or next year… but The Sun concludes by writing about it:

“It’s going to be, from what I hear, really intimate and mostly close family.

“She’s super close to her mom and obviously her kids will be there and his kids and their families.”