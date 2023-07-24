Chelsea Houska: Answers to All of Your Questions About the Most Successful Star In the Teen Mom Universe!

It’s official — Chelsea Houska has achieved the impossible!

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea has managed to make the leap from reality TV stardom to a much more legitimate form of fame.

These days, Chelsea and Cole are the hosts of their own HGTV home renovation show!

And following a successful first season, the couple is currently hard at work filming Down Home Fab Season 2!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer prepare to shoot their HGTV show in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s unusual for reality stars to successfully transition into more respectable media careers, but it looks like Chelsea and Cole have pulled it off.

These days, they’re being introduced to a whole new audience, and as a result, curiosity about Chelsea’s life is at an all-time high.

So without further ado, let’s delve into some …

Answers to the Most Common Questions About Chelsea Houska!

Chelsea Houska has been living her best life lately. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’ll begin with the most basic query of all.

And it’s one that’s probably pretty common among HGTV viewers these days:

Who Is Chelsea Houska?

Chelsea Houska is entering an exciting new stage in her career! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea Houska was a high school senior living with her parents in Vermillion, South Dakota when she became pregnant by then-boyfriend Adam Lind.

On the first day of her senior year, she went into labor five weeks early, an event that was captured by MTV camera crews for the show 16 and Pregnant.

It was something of an inauspicious start to Chelsea’s television career, but against all odds, she managed to become a major success, both in the medium and in her personal life.

Chelsea Houska likes to share pics of her lovely home and family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea went on to star on Teen Mom 2, where she quickly became a fan favorite.

And to the delight of those fans, Houska got her GED, enrolled in beauty school, and showed herself to be a loving and devoted mom to daughter Aubree.

She also dumped Aubree’s deadbeat dad, which is one of the biggest wins in reality TV history.

Teen Mom 2 derelict Adam Lind is probably definitely on steroids. Just saying. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea went on to marry Cole DeBoer, who might be the best father and partner in the entire Teen Mom franchise.

Granted, that’s a very low bar. But still …

Just a few months after they tied the knot, Chelsea and Cole welcomed a son named Watson DeBoer.

Chelsea Houska and family take a photo at their cabin. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And they didn’t stop there!

The couple welcomed a daughter named Layne Ettie on August 28, 2018 and another baby girl, Walker June, on January 25, 2021.

Needless to say, Chelsea and Cole have been busy in the baby-making department.

Chelsea and Cole have been through a lot in the past year. But they’re still smiling! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In fact, Chelsea has been busy in general!

She’s accomplished an incredible amount in her young life, and though she remains youthful in appearance, she possesses a maturity that probably has HGTV viewers thinking she’s much older than she is. So …

How Old Is Chelsea Houska?

Chelsea poses on her porch on the Fourth of July in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea Houska was born on August 29, 1991, which makes her 31 years old.

She’s crammed a lot of life into those years, and she’s already starring on her third popular television show!

Chelsea also survived an abusive relationship, married the love of her life, started a family, and built a lovely, sprawling home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She’s certainly not one for wasting time!

Chelsea Houska poses at Mount Rushmore with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and their kids. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Many Kids Does Chelsea Houska Have?

Chelsea Houska has a daughter by Adam Lind and two girls and a boy by Cole DeBoer, making her a mother of four.

It’s not terribly common these days to see people in their early-thirties with four kids, but there are several such cases in the Teen Mom-iverse, including Chelsea’s former friend Kailyn Lowry.

We guess it makes sense.

Chelsea Houska is pictured here with her family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After all, these moms started young, and most of them are able to financially support large families.

That’s certainly the case with Chelsea!

What Does Chelsea Houska Do For a Living?

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska hosts the HGTV renovation show Down Home Fab.

Chelsea and Cole’s show debuted to solid ratings and was promptly renewed for a second season, which is currently filming.

It’s a dream come true for Chelsea, who has always had a passion for design, and for Cole, who has a background in construction.

Chelsea Houska endured years of abuse at the hands of Adam Lind. Her situation turned around when she met Cole DeBoer! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some viewers have been critical of Chelsea’s designs, accusing her of not using enough color and relying on the same aesthetic for every project.

Maybe she’ll branch out a bit going forward, or maybe she’ll ignore the haters and stick with her personal preferences.

Either way, the show represents a very bright future for its two young hosts.

Chelsea Houska shared this photo in honor of her husband and their fourth wedding anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea was open about her desire to quit Teen Mom during her final years on the show.

The leap from reality TV stardom to a more mainstream media career is a tricky one, and very few have pulled it off.

Chelsea and Cole must have known they were taking a big risk — and it paid off better than either of them could have imagined!

What Is Chelsea Houska’s Net Worth?

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer have teamed up for a show on HGTV. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chelsea Houska’s net worth is estimated at roughly $1.5 million.

However, the details of her deal with HGTV are unclear, and it’s possible that Chelsea is actually worth far more.

Chelsea and Cole reportedly signed new contracts for their show’s second season, and they may have been able to negotiate sizable raises.

Of course, the couple’s success has come with its share of headaches.

Chelsea Houska is featured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Currently, Chelsea and Cole are being sued by former business partners who claim the DeBoers owe them millions in commissions on income earned from influencer campaigns.

The suit could be costly, but it also serves as a reminder that Chelsea and Cole are benefitting from many different revenue streams.

The point is, Chelsea is rich — and now that she’s a highly regarded star in the lucrative world of home renovation TV, she’s likely to stay that way.

Chelsea Houska and Cole De Boer love to hit the town in style. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Where Does Chelsea Houska Live?

Chelsea Houska is a resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She might be the town’s wealthiest resident, and she’s certainly its most famous.

Chelsea’s neighbors love her unique designs, and her home decor business is flourishing as a result!

Chelsea Houska models a swimsuit in a sponsored content post from July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Did Chelsea Houska Lose Weight?

There’s been a good deal of scrutiny regarding Chelsea Houska’s weight in recent months, and many observers insist that the HGTV star has undergone some sort of surgery.

But Chelsea has spoken candidly about her weight loss methods on several occasions, and it seems they’re disappointingly non-scandalous:

She keeps active, favors a low-carb diet, and only drinks alcohol on social occasions.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer just seem so happy together, don’t you think? We sure do. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Could it really be that easy?

Well, it’s probably not for most people, but Chelsea says it is for her!

But Houska’s repeated insistence that she doesn’t rely on any drugs or surgeries to maintain her physique has not put a stop top the allegations that she’s gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons.

Chelsea Houska appears to have lost some weight in recent months. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Did Chelsea Houska Get a Nose Job?

Rumors that Chelsea Houska has undergone plastic surgery have been circulating for years, but there’s no evidence that she’s ever gone under the knife to alter her appearance.

Chelsea has admitted to receiving lip and facial fillers, and the injections are reportedly administered by her father, who is a dentist and is therefore licensed to perform such procedures.

Fillers are increasingly common these days, especially among people who appear on camera for a living.

Chelsea Houska used this photo as part of her promotional campaign for her charitable eyewear collection. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But there’s nothing scandalous about fillers, so when haters detect a slight change in Chelsea’s appearance, their first reaction is to accuse her of going under the knife.

It must be exhausting for Chelsea to have to deal with constant hearsay and nonsense from people who seem to actively dislike her.

But she’s been living this way since she was in her teens, so she’s probably pretty used to it by now.

Chelsea’s signature style has always been popular with fans. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And despite all the negativity she’s forced to contend with, at the end of the day, Chelsea is living a pretty awesome life.

She’s got a loving family, the job of her dreams, and the unconditional support of a very loyal fan base.

And thanks to her new gig as a celebrity home decorator, Chelsea’s fan base is larger than ever!