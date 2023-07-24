Tammy Slaton to Host Intimate, Emotional Funeral for Caleb Willingham

According to a brand new report, Tammy Slaton is making plans for something she could never have been prepared for:

The funeral of her husband.

On June 30, Caleb Willingham passed away at the very young age of 40.

We still don’t know the cause of death, but various sources previously claimed that Willingham was struggling with his weight and general health at the time of his death.

This is just so sad. Tammy Slaton lost her husband after just a few months of marriage. (Instagram)

Now, The Sun writes that funeral arrangements are underway for Caleb.

It will “happen at the end of this month,” a source tells this outlet, adding that Willingham was cremated shortly after he died inside of a Ohio weight loss facility.

“Tammy drove up to Ohio with [brother] Chris to pick up Caleb’s ashes and his belongings, as she was still his legal wife at his time of death,” the insider adds.

Indeed, Tammy and Caleb were estranged at the time of this tragedy — but Slaton has emphasized that she still had very strong feelings for her spouse at the time.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in footage she posted to TikTok three weeks ago.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.”

Tammy could barely keep going at this point. She had to stop to collect herself.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member went on.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Willingham’s family resides in Evansville, Indiana.

However, The Sun reports that Tammy plans to host her husband’s celebration of life at her modest $76,000 Kentucky home.

We have no idea whether or not TLC cameramen will be on hand for the emotional and intimate gathering.

The network actually halted filming this month after Tammy and her sister Amy got into a physical fight on set.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Tammy has not commented on this alleged brawl, perhaps because it’s taking all of her willpower just to put one foot in front of the other each day.

“Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn’t have a drive [to lose weight],” a source explained recently to The Sun.

“She didn’t have the drive for a bit and was struggling with alcohol abuse and not caring and I think Caleb had the same mindset of ‘I’ve already done this to myself, I’m already this big, there’s no turning back.’

“It’s hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, ‘This could have been me.'”