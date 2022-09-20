Chelsea Houska Accused of Undergoing "Secret" Plastic Surgery Following Surprising TikTok Post

Usually, when one of the stars of a long-running reality show quits said series, it’s a huge mistake.

These are generally folks who have gotten too big for their britches and wrongly believe that they’ve advanced beyond the need for the show that made them famous.

But every once in a while, a star jumps ship at exactly the right time and moves on to bigger and better things.

And that seems to be exactly what happened with Chelsea Houska.

Chelsea quit Teen Mom 2 back in 2020, and at the time, she was tight-lipped about her reasons.

Fans accused her of making a big mistake, but it turns out Chelsea knew exactly what she was doing.

These days, Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer are preparing for the premiere of their new HGTV home improvement show.

Filming for season one is complete, but the show isn’t set to debut until spring of 2023.

So these days, Chelsea and Cole are enjoying some rare downtime before they make the media rounds to promote Farmhouse Fabulous.

And it seems they’ve been keeping busy by decorating their home for fall and creating new content for Chelsea’s TikTok page.

At first glance, there’s nothing remarkable about the couple’s latest post.

They’re in some sort of Home Depot-type store, and Cole lip-syncs “Where are you?” with audio borrowed from Blink-182.

“I’m over here,” Chelsea responds with a lip-sync of her own.

Again, pretty standard fare, but commenters decided that something was seriously amiss.

Specifically, they fixated on Chelsea’s face, insisting that it’s quit different from the last time they saw it.

“Chelsea 3.0? She looks like a different version of herself again,” one person remarked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I feel like her face just stretches in length constantly. I don’t understand,” another added.

“It’s like her face went from horizontal wide to vertical wide over the years,” a third chimed in,

“She can’t change the fact that her eyes are way too close to each other no matter how much plastic surgery she has,” wrote a fourth critic.

“I’ve read she had her buccal fat removed. That’s what Chrissy tiegen did, it makes a drastic change to the face,” another mentioned.

“It’s just the right filter for her fillers. Farrah and Kail have it down too,” yet another commenter theorized.

You get the idea.

Fans have long been obsessed with the idea that Chelsea has had a ton of work done … even though that doesn’t appear to be the case.

She may have received an injection or a filler from time to time — but so has just about everyone who appears on TV for a living.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Chelsea will ever get a break from all of this speculation.

Thankfully, it seems like she doesn’t care.