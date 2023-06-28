Jim Bob Duggar Receives Mysterious Visit From Cops In Connection With Uncle’s Death

There’s more legal drama surrounding the Duggars this week, and it’s tough to know what to make of the fundie family’s latest scandal.

Controversies involving Jim Bob Duggar are certainly nothing new, but this one is mysterious even by the standards of the ultra-secretive patriarch.

Around 8:30 on Sunday morning, cops arrived at the Duggar compound in Tontitown, Arkansas.

At first, it was reported that the unexpected visit was part of a follow-up stemming from Jana Duggar’s 2021 arrest on child endangerment charges.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with the rumors. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Now, however, a new report from TMZ claims that cops visited the Duggars in order to inform them of the death of Jim Bob’s 75-year-old uncle Tommy.

The death appears to have been the result of natural causes, with insiders saying Tommy suffered a heart attack but refused to go to the hospital for fear of being placed in a nursing home.

Tommy lived with his longtime partner, Lawrence, and since homosexuality is strictly forbidden in the Duggars’ world, he likely hadn’t spoken to Jim Bob for several years ahead of his death.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

So why did representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office travel a fairly long distance to inform Jim Bob of his uncle’s passing?

No one knows for sure, and the mystery has created quite a stir in the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet.

This certainly isn’t the Duggars’ first brush with the law.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire. (Arkansas PD)

Jim Bob’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, is currently serving a 151-month sentence on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh has a long history of predatory behavior, and Jim Bob has been accused of helping him to conceal his crimes and avoid prosecution.

It does not appear that this latest visit from the authorities had anything to do with the Josh situation, but that nauseating controversy is never far from the minds of Duggar critics.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

It’s worth noting that Jim Bob is a former member of the Arkansas State House of Representatives, and he still controls a sizable real estate empire.

In other words, he’s a powerful man in the region, and the sheriff’s office may have decided to inform him of his uncle’s death as a professional courtesy.

Whatever the case, the timing is certainly suspect.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids. One of them has been arrested on child pornography possession charges. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As many have pointed out, the recent Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People has sparked a renewed interest in the Duggars and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the cult-like organization that provided the basis for Jim Bob’s most bizarre beliefs.

The police visit looks to be unrelated to the documentary, but whatever the case, the Duggars seem to be concerned with keeping up appearances.

Several sources have now confirmed that Jim Bob, wife Michelle, and son Jason were all spotted at church shortly after the cops left, this despite the fact that the family usually conducts “private worship” at home.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.