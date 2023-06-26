Duggar Family Compound Raided by Police as Part of Mysterious Follow-Up Investigation

The Duggars may once again be in trouble with the law.

According to In Touch Weekly, via online records obtained by the tabloid, the infamous family’s large compound in Arkansas was raided by police at 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Sources have simply told this outlet that the property was visited “as part of a follow-up investigation,” providing no further details or answers at this time.

But speculation is already running rampant across the Internet.

(TLC)

In November 2019, federal agents raided the used car lot at which Josh Duggar worked.

They proceeded to recover his hard drive and other pieces of evidence eventually used against the father of seven to convict him on child pornography possession charges.

Duggar is now serving over 12 years behind bars.

Considering this case is seemingly closed and that the crime took place away from the Duggar household itself, we doubt the latest raid is connected to Josh’s devious act.

But we can’t say for certain.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

Elsewhere, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter, Jana Duggar, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after an alleged incident took place in September 2021.

After pleading guilty to this charge, Jana broke her silence on the situation by releasing a statement that read back then as follows:

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police.

“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar at the Values Voter Summit on Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

The Duggars in general, and Jim Bob and Michelle in particular, have been under fire of late because Amazon recently came out with a documentary that delved into the ways in which they’ve raised their children.

To be specific, this limited series chronicles the Institute in the Basic Life Principles… a radical religious organization that is most responsible for the VERY conservative values Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar instilled upon their 19 kids over the years.

Jill Duggar, her husband Derrick and Amy Duggar are all featured on air in the special.

They each give scathing interviews.

Amazon Prime’s documentary, Shiny Happy People, promises to expose further sinister secrets from the Duggar family. (Amazon)

Said the parents of 19 shortly after this program went viral:

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love.”

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

(Getty Images)

Clearly taking a shot their daughter and niece for their respective roles in the documentary, Jim Bob and Michelle added:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.

The spouses ended with a message on their faith, concluding:

“Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

