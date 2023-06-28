Hamza Acccuses Jasmine of Using Gino for a Green Card: New 90 Day Feud Alert!

Over the weekend, we watched as Jasmine Pineda ended her engagement with Gino Palazzolo.

Why? Because he brought up a prenup. She didn’t want any discussion. And it’s kind of unclear if she understands what a prenup is.

On the previous season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino were castmates with a man named Hamza.

Hamza is now publicly accusing Jasmine of only wanting a green card. Not only does that not make sense, but many are expressing shock that Hamza of all people would say this.

In an Instagram Story video at the end of June 2023, Jasmine Pineda encouraged her followers to keep an engagement ring after a breakup. We here at THG would encourage people to consider circumstances and local laws first. (Instagram)

As we saw for ourselves on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 4, Jasmine yelled and cried at Gino.

Some fans said that she must not have meant it when she ended the engagement, because she put her engagement ring into her purse.

However, she has since explained that she believes that one should keep the ring if a man has wasted your time. (We have to emphasize checking your local laws; they vary by location)

(TLC)

Gino’s attempts to talk to her about it the next day did no good.

If anything, she grew even angrier.

She ripped up his notes — where he was trying to organize his thoughts about this discussion. Belittling and taunting him, she ordered him to leave her home.

(TLC)

Jasmine later took to social media to explain that she felt a deep sense of rejection because of Gino’s behavior.

That, apparently, is the source of her yelling, tears, and refusal to discuss the topic.

After 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 4 aired in late June of 2023, Jasmine Pineda seemed to express some degree of regret. She also suggested that her on-screen behavior was the result of feeling rejected. (Instagram)

But Jasmine is not the only person to comment on the fight on Instagram.

Obviously, video of her blowing up at Gino attracted a lot of attention. Including from Moknii Hamza, who was her castmate on Season 5 when he was with Memphis Smith.

“Jasmine just want a green card,” Hamza astonishingly accused. He accompanied his post with a laughing emoji.

In a public Instagram comment in late June of 2023, Moknii Hamza responded to former castmate Jasmine Pineda’s antics on Season 6, Episode 4 by accusing her of only wanting a green card. Hamza seems like an odd person to make this accusation. (Instagram)

Hamza appears to be accusing Jasmine of plotting to seduce Gino in order to obtain a long-term US visa and then US citizenship.

That is actually pretty unusual for 90 Day Fiance. It has happened — Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins being a famous example.

But most couples are much more complex than that.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Moknii Hamza shared a number of photos from his stay in Chicago, which spanned from April to late August of 2022. (Instagram)

To fit the bill of a “green card scammer,” Jasmine would come to the US with Gino and then leave him as soon as her residency seems to be secure.

If, for example, she came with him to the US and then moved to another state after just a few months, that would raise suspicions.

But, as Jasmine was quick to point out, that’s not her story. That is, by all appearances, actually Hamza’s story.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jasmine Pineda clapped back at her former castmate for accusing her of just wanting a green card. She pointed out that he, not she, is the one who seems to be living that dream. (Instagram)

“Says the person who literally scammed his wife and made a child to accomplish his purpose and [hasten] the process to be in America,” Jasmine accused on her Instagram Story.

This was a direct response to Hamza’s comment.

She also called him a “model from Wish,” which just means a knockoff or low-quality model. (Last week, people joked about a “submarine from Wish,” for reference)

After Moknii Hamza accused his former castmate of only wanting a green card, dozens upon dozens of commenters poured in to point out the hilarity of Hamza — who moved to another state only months after coming to the US with his now ex-wife — leveling such a charge. (Instagram)

Obviously, people were quick to call out Hamza. Dozens of them replied to him, reminding him that he’s the last person to talk.

Just months after coming to the US with Memphis, Hamza left Michigan for Illinois. It is not fully clear why he spent those months in Chicago.

Maybe Hamza and Memphis had an honest falling out. But, on paper, Hamza’s behavior looks much more “suspicious” in terms of green card scamming than Jasmine’s. Frankly, Jasmine just seems emotionally unstable.

(TLC)

For more than a year now, we here at THG have been very critical of both Jasmine and Gino’s behavior.

They have both wronged the other, repeatedly. And they have both caused the other heartache and distress.

But Hamza is totally wrong about Jasmine.

Memphis and Hamza are not only married, but were able to actually be together at the Tell All. Hamza actually got lost in New York the night before this was filmed, but the two looked amazing and very much in love sitting together on stage. (TLC)

For one thing, Jasmine is clearly anxious about leaving her home — where her family lives — for Michigan.

This woman is accustomed to equatorial weather. She has a lot of friends (and, again, family) in Panama.

She is leaving that behind for Michigan weather. Ideal for me, maybe, but it may be a shock to her.

(TLC)

And she won’t know anyone there except Gino and his family.

A family that, lest we forget, pretty openly does not trust her. It’s hard to say that they even like her.

Now, Gino’s family may think that this is some sort of green card thing. But there’s no real evidence of that. Like, at all.

(TLC)

Additionally, assigning Jasmine some sort of mastermind scheme would be a mistake.

Please look at literally any of her and Gino’s seasons. This is not the behavior of a rational woman.

She is not playing nine-dimensional chess. Jasmine isn’t playing at all. She’s knocking over the board any time that Gino timidly moves a piece, and then screaming and crying.

(TLC)

And, again, if Jasmine “just wanted a green card,” all that she would have to do is just play along with whatever Gino wants, and then ditch him when her US citizenship is secure.

A lot of “scammer” alarmism is just thinly veiled xenophobia. And, again, real life couples are often more complex than that.

Jasmine feels like Gino doesn’t love her because he doesn’t seem as interested in her, sexually, as she would like. Instead of talking about this (or the prenup) like an adult, she has raging meltdowns. It’s not a scam, it’s a tantrum.