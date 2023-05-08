SHOCKER! Kim Zolciak Files to Divorce Kroy Bierman Amid Unpaid Tax Scandal

We’ve got a shocker, Bravo Nation:

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann, her husband of 11 years and the father of her four children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly listed April 30 as the date of separation between her and the former NFL star — and she did so because she believes the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Kim also seeking spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name.

NFL Player Kroy Biermann and TV Personality Kim Zolciak at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017.

There may be more to this split, however.

Kim and Kroy apparently owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

We have no idea whether or not this scandal played a role in the couple going its separate ways… but it’s hard to think otherwise, you know?

It’s also seems worth noting that Kim and Kroy’s gigantic country club mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia — which was heavily featured on numerous reality shows — entered foreclosure in February.

The stars — who met in 2010 and who got married on November 11, 2011 — share four children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

Zolciak is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, from previous relationships.

Kroy, for his part, adopted his now-estranged wife’s daughters when they were minors.

Less than a year ago, Zolciak celebrated her 11-year wedding anniversary by sharing a humorous secret to maintaining a strong marriage in an interview with E! News.

“If you’re asking for a secret, lots of sex,” Zolciak quipped at the time, before turning a bit more serious amid talk that her visits to Pound Town have been diminishing of late:

“I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication.

“Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it’s a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel.”

Kim Zolciak posed her for husband’s selfie, highlighting that just because she’s now “over the hill” doesn’t mean that she can’t be hot.

Elsewhere, Kroy told the same outlet that reality TV hadn’t negatively impacted their union.

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” Kroy said back then.

“And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner.

“They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”

Kim Zolciak showed off her swollen lips thanks to some lip fillers, which filled even her most devoted followers with dread.

This marks the second divorce for Kim, who was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 to 2003.

It will be the first for Kroy.

Neither half of the twosome has issued any public comment just yet on the impending divorce, but we wish them both the best.