Kim Zolciak Foreclosure Rumors Are Just a "Misunderstanding," Brielle and Ariana Claim

Kim Zolciak-Biermann once had two reality shows to her name. But she’s no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Bravo canceled Don’t Be Tardy. And it wasn’t that long ago that Kim was asking fans for financial support. (It did not go over well)

Now, reports claim that the family’s lavish home is in foreclosure and facing almost immediate auction.

You know who’s not concerned? Brielle and Ariana. They’re brushing it all off as a “misunderstanding.”

This week, TMZ‘s go-getters caught up with Kim’s eldest daughters, the gorgeous Brielle and Ariana Biermann.

The two had only just arrived at LAX. Not an ideal time to appear on camera, much less undergo an interview.

Despite that, the young adult hotties responded to what they call a “crazy” rumor — that their family’s Georgia mansion is in foreclosure and may soon have a new owner. Following an auction.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” 21-year-old Ariana suggested at the airport.

She then said that the reports about her family’s opulent abode slipping from her parents’ grasp are all just a big “misunderstanding.”

Are they sure? Well, at the very least, they could both attest to the home’s current occupants.

Just the night before, both Ariana and Brielle slept at their parents’ home in Georgia.

And, according to them, no one in the family plans on leaving.

“Everything is still there,” Ariana asserted. “We all live there.”

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Brielle seemed just plain tired of hearing about this.

The question about their family home and ownership thereof was not a surprise. As Brielle pointed out, they heard this last year.

She complained that her family had “gone through this already in November” over a separate rumor.

At that time, there was a claim that the Georgia mansion underwent foreclosure for only $257,000.

That was not the case.

With that in mind, it truly does not sound like either of them are taking these reports seriously.

As if daring anyone to doubt them, Ariana joked that they’ll all “see what happens March 7.”

Trust Bank will reportedly carry out the alleged auction on that day. March 7 is, keep in mind, less than two weeks away.

Fulton County shared a notice just last week, alleging that the auction will take place after Kim and Kroy defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

By all accounts, the Zolciak-Biermann abode is a genuine prize. And it has a lot more character than an alarming number of rich people houses.

That may be because Kim and Kroy purchased the property over a decade ago for under $1 million, but have added millions in value, renovations, and expansions to it in the years since.

All of that Winchester House work might be exhausting to weather as a resident, but the results speak for themselves. We don’t know exactly what’s going on with the house and family at the moment, but we hope that the girls are right. No family should have to lose their home.